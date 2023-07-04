The Growing Popularity of Aesthetic Touch-Ups: Exploring the Rise of Non-Surgical Procedures

Aesthetic touch-ups are no longer taboo and their popularity is growing exponentially, according to a recent report. While plastic surgeries used to be the go-to option for those seeking aesthetic changes, injectables such as botulinum toxin (botox), hyaluronic acid, and collagen biostimulators are now gaining ground for their more natural-looking, longer-lasting results.

Dr. Carolina Schneider, a specialist in plastic and reconstructive surgery, explained that these treatments can be divided into three groups. The first group includes relaxants, such as botox, which are commonly used for reducing wrinkles and expression lines. The ‘Baby Botox’ treatment, which involves applying small doses of botulinum toxin to areas with more visible lines, has become a popular choice among patients.

The second group consists of hyaluronic acids, which attract water and contribute volume and structure to the skin. These injectables are commonly used for lip definition and augmentation, rhinomodeling, and jaw contouring. However, the effects of hyaluronic acid injections are not permanent and typically last between six and twelve months.

The last category is collagen biostimulators, which help rebuild the skin’s structure, generate a lifting effect, and improve overall skin quality. These injectables are versatile and can be used on both the face and body, commonly applied to areas such as the neck, décolleté, and hands.

Experts believe that these minimally invasive procedures are gaining popularity because of their versatility, quick recovery time, and natural-looking results. However, it is essential to seek out trained professionals who have a deep understanding of anatomy and aging processes to ensure the best possible outcomes.

Patients are advised to manage their expectations and avoid requesting excessive treatments to avoid unnatural appearances. Proper communication and planning with the aesthetic professional are crucial for achieving the desired results. It’s also important to ensure that the products used are original and of high quality.

In conclusion, aesthetic touch-ups are becoming increasingly popular, with injectables like botox, hyaluronic acid, and collagen biostimulators gaining ground over traditional plastic surgeries. These treatments offer more natural results and longer-lasting effects, appealing to those looking for aesthetic changes without the permanence and invasiveness of surgery. However, proper research, communication, and selection of trained professionals are key to ensuring safe and satisfactory results.

