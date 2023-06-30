The Health Benefits and Recommended Daily Amount of Dried Fruit Consumption

Title: The Health Benefits and Recommended Daily Intake of Dried Fruit

Subtitle: Discover the Nutritional Value and Proper Consumption of Dried Fruit for a Healthy Lifestyle

Introduction:

Have you ever wondered how much dried fruit we should consume daily? Let’s see why it’s good for you and the right quantities.

Dried fruit as a Healthy Alternative:

Dried fruit can be a healthy alternative to snacks packaged and can be included in a balanced diet as part of a variety of foods. It can be eaten on its own as a snack or added to cereals, yoghurts, salads, dessert recipes, or savory dishes to add sweetness and flavor.

Benefits Derived from the Consumption of Dried Fruit:

Dried fruit is a food complete and nutrient-rich, rich in high quality protein, fiber, and a wide range of essential nutrients. It also has several health-promoting properties. For example, it is known for its properties cardioprotettive, thanks to its healthy fats that help maintain a good lipid profile and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Additionally, nuts are rich in antioxidants, which help fight oxidative stress in the body and protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Some studies suggest that regular consumption of nuts can have anti-inflammatory effects.

Dispelling the Myth: Dried Fruit and Weight Gain:

One of the false myths spread about dried fruit is that it makes you fat and that it is to be avoided. However, if we know how to choose it and consume it in the right quantities, dried fruit can be an ally for our health.

The Truth About the Ideal Consumption of Dried Fruit:

The truth is that, within a healthy and balanced daily diet, dried fruit and nuts should never be missing. On the contrary, adequate consumption, calibrated on our energy needs, is not harmful to the line or to health in general. The World Health Organization (WHO) has included dried fruit in the list of recommended foods for a healthy lifestyle.

Choosing the Right Nuts:

It is important not only to know what nuts to eat, but also how to choose it. First, we have to make an important clarification: what we commonly call nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and many others, really should be called oilseeds. If we think carefully, we realize that these are not fruits with an external shell, such as dates or figs, but seeds.

Rich in Valuable Nutrients:

The oilseeds, or dried fruit, are rich in valuable nutrients such as protein, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. They are an excellent source of energy and provide a number of health benefits, such as support for the cardiovascular system, cholesterol regulation, and the prevention of some chronic diseases.

Recommended Daily Intake:

The Food and Drug Administration and international guidelines suggest that the dried fruit to be consumed daily should be approximately 40 grams per day. However, it is essential to understand that this quantity can correspond to a variable number of pieces depending on the type of dried fruit chosen. For example, it could match about 20 almonds, 10 walnuts, or 15 raisins.

Dried vs. Fresh Fruit:

Dried fruit is the result of a drying process called dehydration, which occurs by the application of heat followed by the removal of water. From a nutritional point of view, dried fruit has some differences compared to the fresh product: during the drying process, water-soluble vitamins tend to degrade, while some substances such as fibers and minerals tend to concentrate.

Varieties and Nutrition:

There are many varieties of dried fruit available, including apricots, plums, raisins, figs, apples, peaches, and bananas. Each type of dried fruit has its own distinctive flavor and texture, making them a tasty option for snacking or adding sweetness to sweet and savory recipes.

Conclusion:

The concentration of nutrients in dried fruit makes it a healthy choice, especially when consumed in moderation and as part of a balanced diet. Nuts provide a concentrated source of energy, high-quality protein, healthy fats, fiber, and a variety of essential vitamins and minerals. So, next time you reach for a snack, consider incorporating dried fruit into your daily diet for a delicious and nutritious option.

