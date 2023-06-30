Home » Only Watch 2023, here are the “unique” watches to be auctioned off for charity
Entertainment

Only Watch 2023, here are the “unique” watches to be auctioned off for charity

by admin
Only Watch 2023, here are the “unique” watches to be auctioned off for charity

Listen to the audio version of the article

The 62 lots that will enliven the tenth edition of the biennial Only Watch charity auction on 5 November at the Palexpo in Geneva, conducted by Christie’s, were announced yesterday. genetic diseases.
Only Watch was born in 2005, and from the beginning it has enjoyed the patronage of Prince Albert II of Monaco. Over the years it has raised almost 100 million euros, proceeds which were then destined for the Association Monégasque contre les Myopathies, a charity in the Principality of Monaco which organizes it. The auction has the particularity of offering the auction only exceptional one-of-a-kind pieces, created and donated for the occasion by many important brands in the world‘s haute horlogerie: both by the “large” and by very high-profile independent realities. Any names? Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Bulgari, Richard Mille, Breguet, Hublot, Chopard, Chanel, Blancpain, Biver, Montblanc, Hermès, Tag Heuer, Tiffany & Co., Jaquet Droz, Louis Vuitton, Bell & Ross, Gèrald Genta, Ferdinand Bertohud , Piaget, FP Journe, Ressence and Frederique Constant. Only Watch celebrates the tenth edition with watches that have a touch of color, chosen from all those that have characterized the past auctions (in 2021 it was orange) by adding the green color, symbol of hope. Before arriving at the final stage in Geneva on 5 November (it is also possible to participate in the auction online via the christies.com website or by telephone) the models will go on tour starting in September and will visit Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, Bangkok , Monaco, Geneva, Singapore and Dubai.

You may also like

Head of Visual Effects Confirms ‘Mind Killer 2’...

Boca thrashed in the Libertadores and qualified first

Horoscope Predictions for June 30, 2023: Embrace Change...

ATE Cutral Co was shot in the middle...

she has 6 children, multiple jobs and this...

Louis Vuitton goes to Greece to launch the...

With chicanas for Jorge Macri, Martín Lousteau launched...

Kevin Costner Accuses Ex-Wife of Misusing Child Support...

Emmanuel Horvilleur premiered “I would give you”, his...

preventive for the 7 defendants for the femicide...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy