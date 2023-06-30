Only Watch 2023, here are the “unique” watches to be auctioned off for charity

Listen to the audio version of the article

The 62 lots that will enliven the tenth edition of the biennial Only Watch charity auction on 5 November at the Palexpo in Geneva, conducted by Christie’s, were announced yesterday. genetic diseases.

Only Watch was born in 2005, and from the beginning it has enjoyed the patronage of Prince Albert II of Monaco. Over the years it has raised almost 100 million euros, proceeds which were then destined for the Association Monégasque contre les Myopathies, a charity in the Principality of Monaco which organizes it. The auction has the particularity of offering the auction only exceptional one-of-a-kind pieces, created and donated for the occasion by many important brands in the world‘s haute horlogerie: both by the “large” and by very high-profile independent realities. Any names? Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Bulgari, Richard Mille, Breguet, Hublot, Chopard, Chanel, Blancpain, Biver, Montblanc, Hermès, Tag Heuer, Tiffany & Co., Jaquet Droz, Louis Vuitton, Bell & Ross, Gèrald Genta, Ferdinand Bertohud , Piaget, FP Journe, Ressence and Frederique Constant. Only Watch celebrates the tenth edition with watches that have a touch of color, chosen from all those that have characterized the past auctions (in 2021 it was orange) by adding the green color, symbol of hope. Before arriving at the final stage in Geneva on 5 November (it is also possible to participate in the auction online via the christies.com website or by telephone) the models will go on tour starting in September and will visit Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, Bangkok , Monaco, Geneva, Singapore and Dubai.