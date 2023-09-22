The Health Innovation Day: Exploring the Role of Innovation in Colombia’s Health Systems

Health Innovation Day Brings Together Leaders to Discuss Innovation in Colombia’s Health Systems

The Health Innovation Day in Colombia recently gathered over 100 local and international leaders to address the intersection of innovation and healthcare systems. The event focused on disruptive issues and explored how innovation can be an ally to improve healthcare in the country.

The conference covered various topics, including the challenges and implementation of innovation, financial sustainability, and new paradigms for healthcare. María Clara Escobar, the executive president of Afidro, and Yaneth Giha, the executive director of Fifarma, Latin American Federation of the Pharmaceutical Industry, spoke about the development of innovation, its milestones, and its application in the country.

Afidro emphasized that innovation and changes in the healthcare system are not mutually exclusive but rather compatible. They stressed the importance of public awareness, legislative support, and regulations to ensure that Colombians have access to the latest advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

Giha highlighted the link between innovation and financial sustainability. He emphasized the need for innovative approaches to access and coverage to ensure the long-term sustainability of the healthcare systems.

The conference also touched on the role of technology in healthcare. Harry Loboa, an expert consultant in digital health, discussed the potential of digital solutions in addressing complex healthcare issues. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the “pandemic mindset” that accelerated the adoption of digital health solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial sustainability was another key topic at the conference. Experts discussed the need to rethink the financing mechanisms of the healthcare system in Colombia. They highlighted the importance of designing a robust insurance structure that promotes innovation without leading to financial instability.

The experts agreed that a paradigm shift is necessary to promote innovation and reduce inefficiencies in the healthcare system. They stressed the importance of investing in infrastructure, research, and fostering a culture of innovation. Collaborative work and considering the perspectives of patients and caregivers were also emphasized as essential factors in driving innovation.

Successful innovation models from countries like Uruguay and Israel were showcased at the conference. The experts emphasized the need for cultural transformation and incorporating innovation into educational curricula to motivate innovation and technological adoption in the healthcare sector.

Looking ahead, the executive director of Fifarma highlighted the continuous nature of innovation and its impact on the future. The power of artificial intelligence in healthcare was also discussed as a game-changer in detecting and treating diseases with greater effectiveness and precision.

Overall, the Health Innovation Day provided a platform for leaders to exchange ideas and insights on how innovation can shape the future of healthcare in Colombia. The conference emphasized the importance of collaboration, financial sustainability, and a culture of innovation in creating a robust and efficient healthcare system for the country.

