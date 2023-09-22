Jhonny Rivera brought joy and music to the Rivera prison, Huila

The renowned popular music singer, Jhonny Rivera, surprised his followers by sharing on his social networks his recent visit to the Rivera prison, located in the department of Huila.

During his visit, the Paisa artist not only he brought his music to the prison, but shared special moments with the inmates who are there. According to Jhonny Rivera, had the opportunity to tour seven patiosincluding the women’s pavilion, where she offered an emotional concert.

During his presentation, Jhonny performed iconic songs, such as «I lost my freedom«, which resonated deeply among the inmates. The artist’s music moved the audience Until tearsand the inmates sang the songs, thanked the visit and shared moments of emotion with the singer.

You may be interested in: Indirect to her ex-father-in-law?: Shakira released her new song

«Yesterday I sang in 7 courtyards of the Neiva prison, what a beautiful day, productive because I came out renewed despite the fatigue, because I sang a lot (the longest concert of my life). I left happy to bring a lot of joy to these boys and girls,” Jhonny Rivera commented on his social networks.

The artist’s gesture of solidarity and social commitment have been praised by his followers and the general public. In addition, Jhonny Rivera announced that he will continue to bring his music and joy to other penitentiary institutions, since today he is planning a concert at the prison. Good Shepherd in the city of Bogotá.

On social networks, many people have shared Rivera’s publication, thanking the artist for taking the time to visit people who are deprived of their liberty for different reasons.

Jhonny also visited the women’s ward of the Rivera prison, generating the same emotion among the inmates.

You can read: Army and community joined together to restore energy service in the rural area of ​​La Plata, Huila

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

