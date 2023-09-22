Home » The book: The circadian diet
The book: The circadian diet

There are books that are #musthaves for me (see those by @drbarrysears). Today we add one to these: “The circadian diet” by @satchin.panda. A book that reminded me how much our circadian rhythm is connected to #wellbeing. In fact, a non-synchronized biorhythm seems to be the basis of numerous ailments and pathologies.

☀️ The alternation of light and dark acts directly on this rhythm but it is not the only element. Even #nutrition can influence: each organ follows a timetable. Respecting it can help make our body function better: lose weight, be more clear-headed, reduce anxiety and depressed mood and resolve some disorders (e.g. high cholesterol, metabolic syndrome, reflux).

⏰ Lots of practical suggestions. Among these, one in particular I have already made mine: having dinner within 12 hours of breakfast. Or at least I try. This habit allows you to synchronize the biorhythm and also create a 12-hour #fasting, factors that influence the quality of nighttime #sleep by improving its depth. Hence an increased ability to regenerate body and mind and regulate the synthesis of #hormones which, as we know, are the first to follow the #circadianrhythm.

