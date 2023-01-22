The cure rejuvenates and brings back the biological clock of the heart, even up to 10 years. A discovery destined to make us eternal?

What would our life be like if we always had a strong and young heart? The prospects are really interesting.

Just recently, we told about how some people manage to live beyond 100 years. It’s not impossible, but it rarely happens. So let’s imagine that we can all aspire to live long and healthy lives, thanks to a pill that rejuvenates the heart.

It almost looks like a science fiction film, however the study carried out at the University of Bristol is true and gives us concrete hope. Let’s go find out what is longevity proteinas the researchers defined it, how the experiment went and what the next steps will be.

The Heart rejuvenates 10 years with a pill, the incredible discovery of the protein of longevity

A study, which lasted three years and carried out on laboratory mice, demonstrated that there is a protein capable of repairing the tissues and functions of the heart, with a rejuvenating effect. It almost seems like a promise from a cosmetic company, but if everything were true we could solve many health problems and live longer.

We know that Heart disease is a leading cause of death worldwide. Recently, then, some scientists have discovered that the Covid Spike protein can cause damage to the heart, even long after negativeization. So if scientists found a way to “repair” the heart we would have more protection, and not just from the damage of Sars-Cov-2.

The studies concerning the protein of longevity they are developing on several fronts. For example, at the University of Bristol, researchers administered the protein to elderly mice LAV-BPIFF4, which is also called “the protein of longevity”. The hearts of the mice responded with a “cardiac rejuvenation of more than 10 years”.

But that’s not all: in an in vitro study, heart cells from patients with a diseased heart were taken. Monica Cattaneo, researcher of the MultiMedica Group and first author of the work stated the following: “By adding the lab-produced protein that matches the variant common among centenarians to the culture medium of these cells, we have witnessed a real process of cardiac rejuvenation: the pericytes of elderly and sick patients have started to function properly again, proving to be more efficient in inducing new blood vessels“.

The in vitro experiments they are continuing and now they are carried out on sick or elderly hearts, of diabetic people and with cardiovascular problems. The aim is to have further confirmation on the efficacy of the protein, to then make it into a treatment authorized for use by all those in need.