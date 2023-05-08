The humanoid simulator «HAL s5301» talks, sweats, moves eyes and arms like a real patient – breaking latest news

Of Lorenzo Nicolao

In Trieste the first “artificial patient” in Europe created to train doctors and nurses. Thus AI is applied to university courses for healthcare professionals

That of “intelligent” mannequins, increasingly sophisticated and human-like, also used in the medical-scientific field is nothing new. But in Italy, it must be said, a truly avant-garde model is being staged. The first humanoid simulator in Europe, and the most advanced in the world, was installed in Medical simulation and advanced training center of the University of Trieste. Its name is «HAL s5301» (a clear reference to the HAL 9000, the supercomputer on board the space ship Discovery in the film «2001: A Space Odyssey by Stanley Kubrick and in the homonymous book by Arthur C. Clarke), but not it is other than an adult humanoid patient thanks to whom the personnel undergoing training at the Cattinara hospital will be able to relate in order to refine their practical knowledge.

First Aid, Intensive Care and Surgery Produced by Accurate-Gaumand Scientific and featuring Artificial Intelligence, robotic limbs and real physiological reactions, the humanoid simulator it is managed by an adjacent control room, talking, sweating and moving his eyes and arms, just like a patient in the flesh would do, depending on the various problems that the humanoid is able to present. The innovative tool is specially designed for allow the practice of the main medical techniques applied in the Emergency Department, Intensive Care and Surgery. The simulator reproduces cardiac, respiratory, vascular and cerebrovascular physiology which can be examined using the instruments normally used in clinical practice, such as defibrillators, sensors, ventilators and stethoscopes, also allowing venous sampling and the application of catheters. See also he loads himself up by working out in the gym

More “realistic” training The various teams of students who will take turns in the work and in the practical simulations will thus be able to experience the future hospital activity observing the symptoms and formulating diagnoses, acting on the basis of the techniques learned during the course of study. A simulation on the humanoid that will allow teachers to compare notes with the students on any errors and information on the correct strategies that instead have to be undertaken from case to case.

The importance of using a latest generation simulator for the improvement of practical skills was underlined by the director of the Department of Medical, Surgical and Health Sciences of the University of Trieste, Nicolò de Manzini: «A didactic choice that allows postgraduates and students of Medicine and Nursing to acquire knowledge and trust in a “protected” environment . The humanoid simulator allows you to share and experience team work dynamicsmanage emergencies and hone their diagnostic skills even before coming into contact with real patients».

Patrizia Angelotti, CEO of Accurate, defined the humanoid with these words: «Thanks to the latest advances in artificial intelligence systems, HAL s5301 represents an important opportunity to improve the training of healthcare professionals and consequently the quality of care they can offer to patients. The social impact of this advanced interdisciplinary training will be far-reaching in the reduction of error in medicine due to the human factor”.