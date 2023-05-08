Accelerate the improvement of the quality and efficiency of the construction of high-energy scientific and technological innovation platforms, a number of scientific and technological innovation projects of the National Science and Technology Research Institute have landed

Wenzhou Net News Following the intensive signing of the three joint research centers of the Wenzhou Research Institute of Guoke in February this year, on May 6, the institute held a centralized signing ceremony for scientific and technological innovation projects again, and a number of cooperation projects between colleges and universities and joint research centers between colleges and enterprises signed contracts Landing, accelerating the gathering of innovative resources, exploring a new model of multi-chain integrated development, accelerating the improvement of the quality and efficiency of the construction of high-energy scientific and technological innovation platforms, and promoting the development of Wenzhou’s life and health industries.

On the spot, Guoke Wenzhou Research Institute signed a contract with Ningbo University to carry out all-round cooperation to jointly improve the ability to lead innovation and innovate the talent training model; to build a joint R&D center with Zhejiang Yiding Medical Dressing Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Baifei Dairy Co., Ltd. Continue Deepen the integration of production, education and research, and continue to tackle key transformation problems; jointly build a medical research center with Xiangshan Hospital Affiliated to Wenzhou Medical University, continue to smooth the two-way transformation channel of basic research and clinical application, and strengthen clinical transformation and application; cooperate with Zhejiang Equity Service Group (Zheyu Enterprise Service) Jointly build a scientific and technological innovation incubation center, carry out cooperation around collaboration mechanisms, industrial project cultivation, technological innovation, etc., promote multi-chain integration, and build a new system for the transformation and integration of achievements.

The field of biomaterials is one of the research focuses of the academy. On the spot, Zhejiang Provincial Biomaterials and Engineering International Science and Technology Cooperation Base – Guoke Wenzhou Research Institute was unveiled to accelerate the creation of an open and innovative ecology, gather elite forces, and strive to seek new breakthroughs in emerging biomaterials and medical engineering industries. The establishment of the Biomedical Materials Center of Wenzhou Research Institute of Guoke and the appointment ceremony of the Academic Committee were held, and Zhang Hongjie, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a professor of Tsinghua University, was appointed as the chief scientist of the center.

Yang Guoqiang, vice president of the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences and president of the National Science and Technology Wenzhou Research Institute, said that the institute will further deepen the reform of the system and mechanism, create a better environment for talent development, entrepreneurship, innovation and empowerment, and strive to create a “double” of technological innovation and industrial support. Strong” new type of R&D institution, empowering Wenzhou’s high-quality development.

Established in May 2019, Goke Wenzhou Research Institute has provided technical services to more than 100 Wenzhou local enterprises, universities, and institutes, and carried out horizontal cooperation with 42 enterprises and hospitals, solving more than 200 technical problems in total. In-depth cooperation with more than 20 medical, scientific research institutions and universities at home and abroad, more than 50 scientific and technological innovation project achievements have entered the marketization or clinical trial stage, and many projects have obtained financing, with a cumulative financing amount of over 150 million yuan.

