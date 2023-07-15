The Impact of Doctor Age on Patient Mortality Rates

Title: Age of Doctors Influences Mortality Rate, Study Finds

Subtitle: Study highlights the impact of age on patient outcomes and treatment methods

The age of doctors plays a crucial role in determining the mortality rate of their patients, according to a study conducted by several American universities and published in The British Medical Journal (BMJ). The research revealed that patients over the age of 65 had a mortality rate of 12.1% when treated by doctors over 60, compared to 10.8% for those treated by physicians under 40.

The study analyzed a total of 736,537 patients aged 65 and above who received care through the Medicare service at US hospitals between 2011 and 2014. The patients were treated by 18,854 specialists aged 41, with some being general internists for the purpose of obtaining general results.

At the conclusion of the analysis period, it was evident that patients treated by older doctors experienced higher mortality rates, except for those doctors who were responsible for a large number of patients. The data consistently increased in relation to the age of the physician.

Among patients treated by doctors under 40, the 30-day mortality rate was found to be 10.8%. The rate increased to 11.1% for patients treated by doctors aged 40-49, and 11.3% for those treated by doctors aged 50-59. The highest mortality rate of 12.1% was observed among patients aged 60 and above treated by specialists.

The study also identified two root causes that influence the patterns and quality of patient care based on the age of the attending physician. The first cause is the “age effects,” which result in reduced clinical performance. The second cause is the differences in training paradigms between younger and older doctors, with older doctors being more hesitant to adopt innovative treatments and adapt to changes in hospital medicine practices.

The researchers suggest that the latter factor, the reluctance to use innovative treatments and embrace new guidelines, is more significant in explaining the difference in mortality rates. They believe that older doctors may struggle with adapting to the rapid evolution of hospital medicine, including the emphasis on teamwork and improvements in hospital safety culture.

While the study acknowledges the potential influence of age on patient outcomes, it is important to consult with healthcare professionals for any health-related concerns. The information in this article has been edited and prepared by journalists, although it may contain statements, data, or notes from healthcare institutions or professionals.

(Word count: 409)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

