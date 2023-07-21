The Impact of Resistance Exercises on Preventing Alzheimer’s: A Promising Therapy Revealed in New Study

Title: Resistance Exercises Shown to Delay Onset of Alzheimer’s, Finds Study

Subtitle: Brazilian researchers highlight the neuroprotective effects of resistance training in preventing Alzheimer’s disease.

A recent study conducted by Brazilian researchers from the Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP) and the University of São Paulo (USP) has found that resistance exercises may play a crucial role in preventing or delaying the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. The study, published in Frontiers in Neuroscience, sheds light on the potential benefits of including resistance exercises in the sports routines of individuals at risk for Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disease that affects millions of people worldwide, and finding affordable and accessible therapies for the disease has been a major focus for researchers. Previous studies have shown that engaging in physical activities can have various health benefits, including improved balance, flexibility, bone strength, weight control, joint protection, and even enhanced memory performance.

The UNIFESP and USP researchers conducted experiments using transgenic mice with a mutation responsible for the accumulation of beta amyloid plaques in the brain – a characteristic feature of Alzheimer’s. The mice were trained to climb a ladder with loads on their tails, simulating certain types of resistance training that humans can perform in gyms. After four weeks, the researchers found that the mice exhibited normal hormone levels and a decreased formation of beta-amyloid plaques in their brain tissue. These findings confirm that physical activity, particularly resistance exercises, can reverse the neuropathological alterations associated with Alzheimer’s.

Additionally, the researchers found that resistance exercise reduced hyperlocality, a symptom common among individuals with Alzheimer’s, suggesting that resistance training could be an effective strategy to prevent or delay the onset of symptoms.

Caroline Vieira Azevedo, a postgraduate student at UNIFESP and first author of a related review article, emphasizes the importance of using these findings to stimulate the creation of public policies. Azevedo points out that Alzheimer’s not only affects the patient but also the entire family, particularly those in low-income households. By postponing the onset of symptoms in older patients, substantial cost savings could be achieved.

Resistance exercises are one of the recommended types of exercise, along with strength, balance, and flexibility exercises, for maintaining overall health. Walking briskly, running, dancing, cycling, and climbing stairs are all forms of resistance exercise. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends resistance exercises as the best option for training balance, improving posture, and preventing falls.

Resistance exercises aim to maximize individual performance for as long as possible, focusing on both aerobic and anaerobic resistance. These exercises involve specifically targeting muscle groups against external resistance, leading to increased muscle mass, strength, bone density, improved body composition, functional capacity, and balance. Moreover, resistance exercises can help prevent or mitigate muscular atrophy (sarcopenia) and enhance daily task performance.

In conclusion, the study by Brazilian researchers provides further evidence to support the benefits of resistance exercises in preventing or delaying the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. These findings reinforce the importance of incorporating physical activity into daily routines, particularly for individuals at risk for Alzheimer’s. The potential neuroprotective effects of resistance training offer hope for finding affordable and accessible therapies for Alzheimer’s in the future.

