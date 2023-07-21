Real Madrid Bars Kylian Mbappé’s Name on Shirts in 2023-24 Season

Title: Real Madrid Bans Kylian Mbappé’s Name on Shirts for 2023-24 Campaign

Real Madrid has stirred up controversy with its recent decision to prohibit fans from customizing their shirts for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign with the name of star striker Kylian Mbappé. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Mbappé’s future in the summer transfer market, the Spanish club has imposed a veto on his name.

Online shoppers browsing through the merengue team’s store are met with a red notification when attempting to personalize their shirt with the French scorer’s name. Real Madrid’s justification for this bold move is cited as its “personalization policy” that does not permit the use of Mbappé’s name.

This decision has rapidly gained attention on social media platforms, particularly Twitter, as fans express their surprise and disappointment. Interestingly, every other footballer’s name is allowed for customization, including players from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona, except for Mbappé’s.

Amidst the speculation surrounding potential transfers, even the name of Dusan Vlahovic, a Serbian striker recently linked to Real Madrid, can be printed on the shirts. This move indicates the club’s interest in Vlahovic as a possible replacement for the departed Karim Benzema, who has moved to play in Saudi Arabia.

The number 9 shirt at Real Madrid remains unassigned following Benzema’s departure, leaving fans eagerly awaiting confirmation on whether it will eventually belong to Mbappé or another player. However, it cannot be ruled out that the shirt may remain unclaimed.

Real Madrid’s decision to ban the inclusion of Mbappé’s name on their shirts has caused a stir within the football community. As the saga surrounding the talented Frenchman continues, supporters eagerly await further developments regarding his future, both at Real Madrid and potentially elsewhere.