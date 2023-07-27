The Importance of Hydration in Hot and Humid Weather: How Water and Hydrating Foods Prevent Health Risks

Heat and Humidity Increase Risk of Heat-related Illnesses, Experts Explain Importance of Hydration

In recent days, a heat wave combined with high levels of humidity has put the health of vulnerable populations at risk, such as the elderly, children, and fragile individuals. When the body is exposed to high temperatures, physiological mechanisms like sweating help disperse heat and regulate internal body temperature. However, when excessive heat is coupled with high humidity, this regulation system can be altered, leading to potential health problems.

The Ministry of Health explains that in certain physical and environmental conditions, sweating alone may not be enough to cool down the body. When humidity is very high, sweat doesn’t evaporate quickly, impeding the effective elimination of body heat. As a result, the body temperature can rise rapidly and potentially cause damage to vital organs, including the brain. Symptoms can range from mild ailments like cramps and fainting to more serious conditions such as congestion, heat stroke, and dehydration.

To combat the effects of heat and humidity, experts emphasize the importance of staying hydrated. Drinking plenty of water and consuming hydrating foods can help lower body temperature and replenish lost fluids. Water is crucial for maintaining normal body functions and is involved in nearly every bodily process. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) states that a 1% loss of body water can typically be compensated within 24 hours, but further water loss can impair physical and cognitive functions. Water is also crucial for regulating body temperature, which is why it is recommended to increase water intake in hot climates or environments exposed to high temperatures.

The amount of water individuals should drink varies depending on factors such as age, gender, environmental temperature, activity level, diet, and lifestyle. The EFSA provides reference values for water intake, starting from 100 ml/kg per day for infants up to six months of age. Children between 6 months and one year should consume 800-1000 mL/day, while those between 1 and 13 years should drink between 1,100-2,100 mL/day. Adolescents, adults, and the elderly should aim for around 2-2.5 L/day depending on gender.

However, certain individuals, especially children and the elderly, may be more prone to dehydration due to reduced perception of thirst. It is vital to satisfy the sense of thirst promptly in all cases. Alongside water, consuming hydrating foods can further optimize hydration. Foods such as cucumbers, watermelon, tomatoes, lettuce, and more are rich in water content and can contribute to fluid intake.

Conversely, alcoholic beverages are contraindicated in cases of dehydration. Alcohol does not hydrate the body and can lead to water loss and dehydration. It hinders the production of antidiuretic hormone, which regulates water and mineral balance in the body. Alcohol can also promote excessive urine production and further dehydration.

Recognizing signs of dehydration is crucial in preventing further complications. Symptoms include thirst, dark and strong-smelling urine, dizziness, fatigue, dry mouth, poor urination frequency, and episodes of low blood pressure when changing body positions. Experts advise not waiting until thirst occurs to drink water, as dehydration can impact overall metabolism and cause various symptoms. It is better to consume small and frequent sips rather than large amounts at once.

In addition to its importance for hydration, water also plays a crucial role in weight loss. It aids in regulating metabolism, purifying the body of waste and toxins, and promoting a sense of satiety. Therefore, incorporating water-rich foods into a diet can support weight loss efforts.

As the heat wave continues, experts stress the importance of staying hydrated and taking necessary precautions to protect against heat-related illnesses. By understanding the relationship between heat, humidity, and hydration, individuals can prioritize their health and well-being during hot weather conditions.