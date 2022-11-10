Home Health the incredible (and unexpected) effects on the body
Health

the incredible (and unexpected) effects on the body

by admin
the incredible (and unexpected) effects on the body

Eating dark chocolate every day has enormous benefits for the human body. A study confirms the positive effects.

Dark chocolate with a high concentration of cocoa is a delicacy that, in addition to satisfying the taste buds, produces beneficial effects on the whole organism. Apparently, in fact, this greedy snack is packed with extremely positive nutrients.

Canva

Chocolate, with a high cocoa content, has some extremely interesting nutritional characteristics, enough to be considered a panacea for the human body. In about 100 g of chocolate with a cocoa concentration of 70/85% there are important quantities of:

In short, eating dark chocolate every day allows you to introduce it into our body an important amount of fibers and minerals, which are good for the heart and nervous system.

Eating dark chocolate every day: the results of the studies

Dark chocolate, or the one with a high concentration of cocoa, is characterized by nutritional values ​​that make it one tasty and healthy snack.

Within a small piece of dark chocolate you can find significant amounts of potassium, phosphorus, zinc, selenium, oleic acid and stearic acid.

These are substances that have a beneficial effect on the health of the cardiovascular system.

In addition, dark chocolate contains stimulants such as caffeine and theobromine in smaller quantities than coffee, so as not to negatively affect the quality of sleep.

However, net of all the beneficial properties of chocolate with a high concentration of cocoa, it should be noted that the intake of 100 grams of dark chocolate per day is equivalent to 600 calories.

Either way, dark chocolate is a powerful source of antioxidants like polyphenols, flavanols or catechins which delay cellular aging and neutralize free radicals. By doing so, it is possible to protect the organism from their negative action. One of the most important properties of antioxidants is that anticarcinogenic.

See also  From Quarticciolo to Gaza, the popular gym that teaches the art of boxing to women and girls

Effects on cholesterol

Consume small amounts of dark chocolate regularly improves blood flow and reduces arterial and venous pressure.

However, there is also another particularly interesting aspect linked to the regular intake of chocolate with a high concentration of cocoa. We are referring to the general improvement in heart disease risk factors.

Apparently, consuming dark chocolate regularly reduces the so-called bad cholesterol in men and increases good cholesterol. As if that were not enough the presence of flavanols contributes to reduce insulin resistance, significantly lowering the risk of heart disease and the onset of diabetes.

Finally, the beneficial effect of dark chocolate should not be underestimated on brain functions. The results that emerged, following a study carried out by healthy volunteers, showed that the intake regular flavanols for 5 days improved blood flow to the brain.

Join the group job offers, bonuses, disability, law 104, pensions and news

Receive free news on job vacancies and the economy every day

  1. Telegram – Group

  2. Facebook – Group

In doing so, a significant was noticed improvement of the cognitive functions of the elderly who had mild cognitive impairment, but also greater verbal fluency. In any case, the presence of stimulants, such as caffeine and theobromine, improves moles levels of attention and short-term responsiveness.

You may also like

Rare diseases, the “UnoSguardoRaro” film festival kicks off...

A gym in his school to remember Lorenzo,...

Sexual intercourse can trigger an asthma crisis

Vaccines: “From those for Covid to those for...

Vaccine against influenza: goal of 100,000, APSS appeal...

Emergency listeria, a bacterium found in cured meats...

The new vaccination campaign will be a flop....

Covid, Andreoni: “With vaccines you save 150 thousand...

Influenza, Bassetti: “Risk of infernal trio with Covid...

Insulin Resistance and Belly Fat: What to Do

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy