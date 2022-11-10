Eating dark chocolate every day has enormous benefits for the human body. A study confirms the positive effects.

Dark chocolate with a high concentration of cocoa is a delicacy that, in addition to satisfying the taste buds, produces beneficial effects on the whole organism. Apparently, in fact, this greedy snack is packed with extremely positive nutrients.

Chocolate, with a high cocoa content, has some extremely interesting nutritional characteristics, enough to be considered a panacea for the human body. In about 100 g of chocolate with a cocoa concentration of 70/85% there are important quantities of:

In short, eating dark chocolate every day allows you to introduce it into our body an important amount of fibers and minerals, which are good for the heart and nervous system.

Eating dark chocolate every day: the results of the studies

Dark chocolate, or the one with a high concentration of cocoa, is characterized by nutritional values ​​that make it one tasty and healthy snack.

Within a small piece of dark chocolate you can find significant amounts of potassium, phosphorus, zinc, selenium, oleic acid and stearic acid.

These are substances that have a beneficial effect on the health of the cardiovascular system.

In addition, dark chocolate contains stimulants such as caffeine and theobromine in smaller quantities than coffee, so as not to negatively affect the quality of sleep.

However, net of all the beneficial properties of chocolate with a high concentration of cocoa, it should be noted that the intake of 100 grams of dark chocolate per day is equivalent to 600 calories.

Either way, dark chocolate is a powerful source of antioxidants like polyphenols, flavanols or catechins which delay cellular aging and neutralize free radicals. By doing so, it is possible to protect the organism from their negative action. One of the most important properties of antioxidants is that anticarcinogenic.

Effects on cholesterol

Consume small amounts of dark chocolate regularly improves blood flow and reduces arterial and venous pressure.

However, there is also another particularly interesting aspect linked to the regular intake of chocolate with a high concentration of cocoa. We are referring to the general improvement in heart disease risk factors.

Apparently, consuming dark chocolate regularly reduces the so-called bad cholesterol in men and increases good cholesterol. As if that were not enough the presence of flavanols contributes to reduce insulin resistance, significantly lowering the risk of heart disease and the onset of diabetes.

Finally, the beneficial effect of dark chocolate should not be underestimated on brain functions. The results that emerged, following a study carried out by healthy volunteers, showed that the intake regular flavanols for 5 days improved blood flow to the brain.

Join the group job offers, bonuses, disability, law 104, pensions and news Receive free news on job vacancies and the economy every day Telegram – Group Facebook – Group

In doing so, a significant was noticed improvement of the cognitive functions of the elderly who had mild cognitive impairment, but also greater verbal fluency. In any case, the presence of stimulants, such as caffeine and theobromine, improves moles levels of attention and short-term responsiveness.