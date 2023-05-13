The innovative coloring technique for blonde hair

Warm honey blonde, soft caramel blonde or cool platinum blonde – blonde is not always blonde and the trend color comes in a wide variety of shades and gradations. Unfortunately, as all blondes know, achieving the perfect tone is easier said than done. We all know by now that bleaching our hair severely damages it and attacks the hair structure. And this is exactly where the new trend in hair coloring comes into play! Blondme bleaching is an innovative method to gently lighten the hair and achieve the desired blonde tone. How exactly does Blondme bleaching work? Who is it suitable for and how does the hair care look like afterwards? So many questions, right? But that’s what we’re here for you and you’ll find the answers right in our article!

What is Blondme bleaching?

Whether caramel highlights, ghost layers, etc. – hairstyle trends are a dime a dozen. But blonde hair will probably never go out of style and always look super elegant and classy. But far too often it happens that the end result looks completely different than what we imagined. When bleaching, not only pigments are removed from our hair, but also protective substances. The consequence? Our hair loses elasticity and becomes brittle and dry. Blondme bleaching is intended to help reduce this damage to a minimum and the new technology protects the hair from drying out. The “Anti-Metal-Bond-Protection” and the “Dual-Bond” technology are used in all formulations and act like a protective layer and minimize hair breakage. The Blondme bleaching not only optimizes the color result, but also ensures that our hair stays healthy afterwards.

What is the mixing ratio?

Although protective products are incorporated into almost all bleaches, mixing can sometimes result in over- or under-dosing. In order to prevent any mishaps, these substances are perfectly dosed and integrated in the Blondme bleaching. And the best? Up to 9 levels of lightening are possible, so that even women with black hair could become blonde. And if you apply Blondme bleaching:

Mix the desired amount of powder with the Blondme Premium Developer until you get a creamy consistency.

The mixing ratio for Blondme bleaching can vary from 1:1.5 to 1:2.5 depending on the desired result.

Immediately apply the finished mixture to the hair.

Avoid overlapping application on already lightened hair and do not use artificial heat by steam or drying hood to shorten the exposure time.

Rinse the hair thoroughly after use, shampoo and then care for it as usual.

In order to additionally care for the hair structure after Blondme bleaching, we recommend that you integrate the BlondMe shampoo and bonding mask into your hair care routine.

How much does a Blondme bleaching cost?

Although it is possible to lighten your hair yourself at home, we would advise against it. In order to achieve the most flattering possible result and to protect the hair, seek detailed advice from a hairstylist you trust. However, the technology is brand new and not all hair salons work with it. And we can’t tell you exactly what a Blondme bleaching treatment costs and prices can vary greatly from salon to salon. For a complete look you have to reckon with about 60-80 euros. For highlights or balayage, however, you have to dig a little deeper and the coloring techniques usually cost over 100 euros.

Properly care for the hair after bleaching

Blondme bleaching is a gentle way to go blonde, but that doesn’t mean we can neglect our hair care. So that your blonde mane shines in all its glory and stays healthy, we give you a few tips on how to care for your hair after bleaching.

Use the right products

For optimal hair protection after Blondme bleaching, use Blondme products. In order to strengthen the hair structure, they contain the “3D Bond Creation” technology, which even builds up new fiber connections with regular use. If your hair is naturally too thin and dry, swap the hair conditioner for a nourishing hair mask for 2-3 weeks. Hair oils are also a great way to add moisture to the hair and soften dry ends.

Pay attention to the right water temperature

Yes, even the wrong water temperature can additionally attack the hair structure and make the hair brittle. Never wash your hair with water that is too hot and wash it a maximum of 3 times a week. A cool shower also feels super refreshing in spring and summer. If possible, comb your hair before getting it wet.

Protect bleached hair from the sun

Freshly bleached hair is very sensitive and for this reason you should also protect it from UV radiation. The aggressive solar radiation in spring and summer can cause the blonde to become unattractively discolored and yellow and makes the hair even drier. To avoid this, use special hair care with UV protection or wear trendy hats.