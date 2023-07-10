Rome, Dybala dismisses Chelsea: “I want to stay in the capital, ready to train”

The future of Paulo Dybala at the Roma it is not in question, Joya’s word. After persistent rumors of an interest from Chelsea, with the English club willing to pay the 12 million clause for the Giallorossi, the Argentine snubbed the English sirens once he landed in the capital after the weekend spent in Great Britain. In fact, the 21st Giallorossi, who arrived in Rome where training will resume today, was frank and decisive: “I want to stay in the capital“.

Words that know of a total closure to the farewell, with Chelsea ready to resign. Because Dybala, even if the season hasn’t officially started yet, is already projected with his head and heart into the Giallorossi cause. “I’m excited, I’m happy to stay at Roma and start training” he said yesterday after landing in the capital after being between Wimbledon and Silverstone, where attended the F1 British GP.

And right in the F1 paddock it was Thiago Silva who made the Giallorossi fans tremble: “I don’t know if he’s coming to Chelsea, I asked him but he didn’t want to tell me anything. I’d like to have him, he’s a champion”.

But upon her arrival in Trigoria on the morning of Monday 10 July, Joya erased all thoughts and fears from the fans’ minds. The Argentine, in dazzling form, crossed the doors of the Giallorossi sports center with the smile and enthusiasm of someone who is ready to start over.

