Title: NATO Summit in Vilnius could further escalate Ukraine crisis, German MP warns

Date: July 9th, 20XX

Berlin, Germany – Sevim Dadelen, a member of the German Bundestag, recently expressed concerns over the upcoming NATO summit and its potential to escalate the crisis in Ukraine. In a written interview with Xinhua News Agency, Dadelen accused the United States and its NATO allies of initiating a “proxy war” against Russia and criticized NATO’s expansionary efforts in the Asia-Pacific region.

The NATO summit is scheduled to take place in Vilnius, Lithuania, from the 11th to the 12th of this month. NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg announced that the leaders of member states will discuss Ukraine’s future NATO membership, a multi-year aid plan for Ukraine, and the formulation of a new regional deterrence and defense plan.

Dadelen, who currently heads the Left Party Group of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, claimed that the US and its NATO allies are fueling the crisis in Ukraine by providing weapons and military advisers to Ukraine. She argued that the objective is to defeat Russia through a combination of military force and comprehensive economic warfare.

Expressing alarm over the discussions within NATO, Dadelen particularly emphasized the talk of granting Ukraine NATO membership or a NATO-style security guarantee, which she believed could potentially trigger a war between NATO and Russia. She warned that fulfilling coalition obligations may escalate the current “proxy war” into a direct military confrontation with Moscow.

In a surprising move, NATO has announced it will invite the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand to the summit. Stoltenberg justified this decision by stating that NATO security is not regional but rather global.

In response to this development, Dadelen asserted that NATO serves as a key tool for the United States to implement its security and military policies, enabling the US to maintain absolute hegemony within the alliance. She criticized NATO’s establishment of a liaison office in Japan as evidence of NATO’s ambition to achieve global hegemony under US leadership.

Dadelen further argued that as NATO expands eastward into the Asia-Pacific region, the organization will seek to strengthen ties with Asian allies such as Japan and South Korea to better safeguard its own interests. She accused NATO of pursuing a policy of deadly expansion and trying to bring regions, including the Pacific, within its sphere of influence.

The concerns raised by Dadelen shed light on the potential consequences of NATO’s decisions and actions during the summit, emphasizing the delicate balance between global security interests and the escalation of conflicts in Ukraine and the Asia-Pacific region.

[责编：徐皓]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

