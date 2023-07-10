Benin: climate change management, funding from Afdb

The African Development Bank (AFDB) has approved a loan of 164.25 million euros to improve living conditions and strengthen the country’s resistance to flooding caused by climate change. This is learned from a note from the financial institution.

The loan, intended for the implementation of the secondary cities’ rainwater rehabilitation program, was approved by the Bank’s Board of Directors in Abidjan. These are two loans, one of 118.75 million euros from the African Development Bank and the other of 45.50 million euros from the Africa Growing Together Fund, a special fund co-financed by China. The Beninese government is responsible for providing a counterpart contribution of 13.79 million euros.

In Benin, the last few decades have been marked by an intensification of climate variability, characterized in particular by the recurrence of extreme weather phenomena and by the interruption of seasonal patterns of rainfall. The number of municipalities at high risk of flooding rose from 22 in 2010 to 35 in 2022, reflecting the extent of the phenomenon and its rapid expansion.

The Stormwater Drainage Program for Secondary Cities is intended to provide a response to flooding and stormwater drainage system deficiencies in inner cities by developing stormwater drainage infrastructure. Four secondary cities are involved: Porto-Novo, Ouidah, Bohicon and Abomey, with a combined population of around one million. The implementation of the program will help improve the living conditions of the inhabitants of the cities concerned and strengthen their resistance to flooding.

The program is divided into three components: the first involves the construction of infrastructure for rainwater drainage and related works, such as 42.7 kilometers of primary and secondary collectors (large canals) and 62.3 kilometers of canals, the asphalting 18.7 kilometers and paving 16.1 kilometers of roads. In addition to the 72 classrooms to be built, including a secondary school for general education, 18 modern latrine blocks equipped with 36 handwashing kits will also be built, as well as accommodation for midwives in a health centre. In addition, there will be 4 smoked fish drying sheds, 2 boreholes equipped with hand pumps and a public square and garden. Approximately 5,521 seedlings will be planted, in addition to the reforestation of 17.22 hectares. People will also be educated about gender-based violence and prevention, including sexual harassment.

The second component involves the creation of a waste management and maintenance mechanism (training, equipment, elimination of existing landfills) that includes the gender dimension, as well as the strengthening of the flood risk management and warning system. A water retention basin and an area for horticulture will also be developed.

The third component concerns project management, monitoring and evaluation.

As highlighted in the press release, the beneficiaries of the project will be able to save on their children’s schooling thanks to the reduction of costs associated with water-borne diseases in schools and the reduction of school failures. The school attendance rate of girls will increase, thanks to the improvement of hygienic conditions in schools. Furthermore, thanks to the companies that will be created during the construction phase, resources will be generated for the benefit of the beneficiary populations. Direct and indirect job opportunities will also be created for the beneficiaries.

The program contributes to two priority areas of the Bank for Benin’s country strategy paper, namely agricultural transformation and industrial development and infrastructure strengthening to support economic output and competitiveness. [Redazione InfoAfrica]

