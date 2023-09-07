The Interconnection between Autoimmune Diseases and Nutrition: Insights from Dr. Franco Berrino

Immune System Balance and Autoimmune Diseases

In the complex world of our organism, the immune system plays a vital role in ensuring our defense against microorganisms and foreign substances. However, when this extraordinarily intricate system turns against our own cells and organs, the result can be the appearance of autoimmune diseases. These pathologies, characterized by a variety of symptoms and consequences, are emerging as a problem of increasing importance in modern society.

The Explosion of Autoimmune Diseases and Environmental Factors

Particularly in economically advanced societies, the incidence of autoimmune diseases is increasing dramatically, affecting about 5% of the adult population. However, it is not only advanced economies that are experiencing this phenomenon; even in developing countries, the increase in autoimmune diseases is proportional to economic growth. This rising trend in autoimmune diseases confronts us with crucial questions: What is contributing to this alarming increase and what environmental factors might be playing a role?

Gender and Hormones: A Key Connection

Among the relevant information that emerged from the research, it is clear that autoimmune diseases affect women more. This gender difference has led scientists to consider the role of hormones in the immune system. It was assumed that the female hormones may favor the production of antibodies, while male hormones could exert an inhibitory effect on this activity. This connection between the endocrine system and immunity could shed light on new mechanisms involved in the development of autoimmune diseases.

The Influence of Diet on Intestinal Permeability

A fascinating aspect to consider is the impact that nutrition can have on the health of our immune system. One of the proposed theories is that the loss of contact with the natural microbial world may contribute to the increase in autoimmune diseases. However, it seems that the most relevant aspect is the type of power supply that we follow. The Western diet, characterized by highly processed and inflammatory foods, could be one of the main factors behind the increase in autoimmune diseases.

The Intestine, Proteins and Inflammation

One of the crucial mechanisms linking nutrition to autoimmune diseases is increased intestinal permeability. This phenomenon is often caused by the presence of inflammatory substances in the intestine, such as undigested fragments of gluten, a protein found in wheat. These fragments can cause damage to the cell junctions that make up the intestinal epithelium, making the intestine permeable to substances that shouldn’t be absorbed. This process is mediated by zonulin, a protein identified by an Italian researcher, Dr. Antonio Fasano.

Autoimmune diseases and intestinal permeability

Several autoimmune diseases have been associated with intestinal hyperpermeability and increased zonulin levels in feces or blood. These include diseases such as celiac disease, ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and many others. Interestingly, once these diseases develop, they often coexist with other autoimmune diseases. For example, people with celiac disease may be more prone to developing type 1 diabetes or psoriasis.

The Healing Potential Through Nutrition

An exciting perspective emerges from this analysis: the role of nutrition in the prevention and treatment of autoimmune diseases. The case of celiac disease clearly demonstrates how deleting gluten from the diet can lead to healing. This suggests that other autoimmune diseases could also benefit from a dietary approach aimed at reducing intestinal inflammation.

Conscious Food Choices for a Balanced Immune System

The connection between nutrition and the immune system is now clear. To counteract the rising incidence of autoimmune diseases, it’s important to make informed food choices. Avoiding foods that contribute to intestinal inflammation, such as gluten in modern grains and animal proteins, is an important step. Conversely, favoring foods that reduce inflammation, such as fish rich in omega-3 fats, whole grains, and vegetables, can help keep the immune system in balance.

For Franco Berrino, Autoimmune Diseases and Nutrition are linked: The Future of Research and Food Choices

In summary, autoimmune diseases represent a scientific conundrum involving the immune system, the environment, and nutrition. The holistic approach to health is becoming increasingly important, as understanding how different factors interact could pave the way for new therapies and preventive interventions. Choosing carefully what we put on our plate could prove to be a crucial step in our fight against autoimmune disease.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

