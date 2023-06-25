The invisible loss – when the world becomes odorless

Sanofi-Aventis Germany GmbH

“When my son was born, I couldn’t smell him,” says Andreas, who suffers from chronic nasal and sinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).

June 27th is World Fragrance Day. A day to make us aware of the world of smells. Smells are omnipresent and often have a much greater significance than we initially assume. They bring us joy, awaken memories and trigger emotions. CRSwNP sufferers such as B. Andreas, however, this world remains closed, because they often suffer from limitations up to the complete loss of their sense of smell.

The reason for this is her illness. Chronic nasal and sinus infection with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) is unknown to many but affects around 2-4 percent of the European population [1]. The symptoms are varied. Affected people often complain of a blocked nose, persistent runny nose, impaired sense of smell and pressure pain in the face [2]. The disease is considered chronic if two or more symptoms last longer than 12 weeks [1].

Smell and quality of life are closely related

The sense of smell is one of the basic sensory perceptions and has a significant impact on our well-being in everyday life. Smells are closely linked to the quality of life, yet their importance is often only recognized when the ability to smell is lost. “At some point I noticed that I couldn’t smell anything anymore and therefore taste less,” says Andreas. He describes the loss of his sense of smell as a path of suffering that not only affects his sensory perception but also his everyday life: “I no longer needed to go to a restaurant, I didn’t get much out of it anyway. I lost the desire and joy of eating.”

Today Andreas can smell and taste again, he has found the right therapy for him. He also encourages other sufferers not to give up, to take the initiative and to look for an ENT practice. Because: Together with ENT doctors, all therapy options can be exhausted. And here there has been great progress in recent years with the introduction of biologics.

Self-test and doctor search support those affected

In order to get an initial assessment of whether you could be affected by CRSwNP, the website www.aktiv-gegen-nasenpolypen.de offers a self-test, and a doctor search helps you find a suitable specialist. And there is also useful information on how to prepare for the upcoming consultation with the doctor.

