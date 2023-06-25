Russia, Prigozhin leaves Rostov to the applause of the crowd – Corriere TV

Russian militia leader Wagner moves to neighboring Belarus without prosecution
Il head of the Russian Wagner militia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and his troops left the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to the cheers of the crowd. The Kremlin announced it had reached a deal that would see Prigozhin move to neighboring Belarus without prosecution after ordering troops to march on Moscow. The deal defused a crisis which certainly represented the most significant challenge for President Vladimir Putin in his more than twenty years in power. Early Saturday, Prigozhin’s private army appeared to control military headquarters in Rostov, a city more than 1,000 kilometers south of Moscow that handles Russian operations in Ukraine. But after the deal, Prigozhin announced that . His troops were ordered back to the battlefields in Ukraine, where they fought alongside regular Russian soldiers.
June 25, 2023 – Updated June 25, 2023, 09:37 am
© breaking latest news