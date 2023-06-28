The KZV Land Brandenburg promotes start-ups and practice takeovers | HEALTH ADHOC

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 11:45 am

Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists in the State of Brandenburg

press release

The KZV Land Brandenburg promotes start-ups and practice takeovers

Potsdam – From July 1st, 2023, the targeted funding of new practices and practice takeovers in certain funding areas will begin

The Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists in the State of Brandenburg (KZVLB) has set up a support package for dentists and orthodontists who want to practice using their own funds and funds from the health insurance companies. From July 1, 2023, funding will be provided to ensure contract dental care in designated funding regions. Upon application, investment costs for founding and taking over a practice can be subsidised.

Establishing or taking over a practice in an eligible area is supported with up to €50,000. Up to €100,000 can be paid for starting a new practice or taking it over in a particularly eligible area. dr Eberhard Steglich, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KZVLB says: “In the future, the Structural Fund will be of great importance for ensuring the supply in the eligible areas. The self-government has done its homework. Further measures and support from the state are urgently needed.”

Interested dentists receive uncomplicated support from the admissions department of the KZVLB in questions of eligibility.

For more information see:

www.kzvlb.de/praxislotsen/foerdermoeglichkeiten/

Contact:

Helene-Lange-Str. 4-5, 14469 Potsdam

Chairman of the board:

dr Eberhard Steglich

Phone: 0331 2977 350

Fax: 0331 2977 315

Communication department

Volker Heitkamp, ​​MBA, MA

Phone: 0331 2977 474

Fax: 0331 2977 220

[email protected]

Internet: www.kzvlb.de

To the press kit: Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists in the State of Brandenburg

