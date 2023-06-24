Home » The last joy from ‘superheroes’, the child with cancer died in Turin – Healthcare
Health

The last joy from ‘superheroes’, the child with cancer died in Turin – Healthcare

by admin
The last joy from ‘superheroes’, the child with cancer died in Turin – Healthcare

PHOTO

The SuperM initiative at the Regina Margherita pediatric hospital in Turin on 2 June. Promoted by friends and relatives, it was an opportunity to say goodbye to the child hospitalized for Ewing’s sarcoma. © ANSA

The 7-year-old cancer patient who had moved with his last desire to see the ‘superheroes’, later interpreted by the volunteers of a non-profit organization, Regina Margherita hospital in Turin, has died. “Mirko passed away at 10.46 pm. He fought and smiled until his last breath. Now he is free to play and has finished suffering. May this last year not be in vain. He flies daddy’s angel”. So the father, on social media. The little boy had been diagnosed with ‘Ewing’s sarcoma’.

A few weeks ago a superhero party was organised, right in front of the hospital in the Piedmontese capital, where they gathered in many suits like Spider Man and other protagonists from Marvel comics. Mirko’s heroes, with ropes, had descended to the window of his room to greet him.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

See also  Chris Hemsworth: What Do Alzheimer's Genetic Tests Tell You?

You may also like

Spain, honeymoon couple stays in Majorca in a...

DRF Luftrettung celebrates its anniversary year in Angermünde...

1.30 pm edition of 06/24/2023 – TG La7

How to defend yourself from the scorching heat:...

Juvenile acne, how to intervene on this chronic...

Determining pests in the garden: the 10 most...

MotoGP, Bezzecchi beats Bagnaia in the Sprint Race...

Probably not so innovative after all: health insurance...

Hot, the alarm of the doctors of Naples:...

Breast Cancer: An International Working Group Coordinated By...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy