The last joy from ‘superheroes’, the child with cancer died in Turin – Healthcare

The SuperM initiative at the Regina Margherita pediatric hospital in Turin on 2 June. Promoted by friends and relatives, it was an opportunity to say goodbye to the child hospitalized for Ewing’s sarcoma. © ANSA

The 7-year-old cancer patient who had moved with his last desire to see the ‘superheroes’, later interpreted by the volunteers of a non-profit organization, Regina Margherita hospital in Turin, has died. “Mirko passed away at 10.46 pm. He fought and smiled until his last breath. Now he is free to play and has finished suffering. May this last year not be in vain. He flies daddy’s angel”. So the father, on social media. The little boy had been diagnosed with ‘Ewing’s sarcoma’.

A few weeks ago a superhero party was organised, right in front of the hospital in the Piedmontese capital, where they gathered in many suits like Spider Man and other protagonists from Marvel comics. Mirko’s heroes, with ropes, had descended to the window of his room to greet him.

