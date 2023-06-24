For the Austrian teams in 3×3 basketball, the quarter-finals of the European Games in Poland came to an end on Saturday. In both cases it was very close. The red-white-red men lost in Kraków to Belgium 20:21, the women’s team to the Spaniards 16:18.

The defeat of the men’s team was particularly bitter. Matthias Linortner, Filip Krämer, Nico Kaltenbrunner and Martin Trmal led 15:13 with five minutes to go, then fell 16:19 behind before hitting back and taking the lead 20:19.

A failed free-throw attempt by Kaltenbrunner 1:44 minutes before the end thwarted the early victory, which the Belgians got with 1:36 minutes on the clock with a successful long-range throw. In the group phase, the Austrians remained undefeated.

The Austrians with Alexia Allesch, Anja Fuchs-Robetin, Rebekka Kalaydjiev and Camilla Neumann had every chance of winning after a 5-0 lead with 15 seconds to go at 16:16, but the Spaniards got the last two-pointer.

