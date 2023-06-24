Home » 3×3 basketball teams failed in the quarterfinals – sport.ORF.at
Sports

3×3 basketball teams failed in the quarterfinals – sport.ORF.at

by admin
3×3 basketball teams failed in the quarterfinals – sport.ORF.at

For the Austrian teams in 3×3 basketball, the quarter-finals of the European Games in Poland came to an end on Saturday. In both cases it was very close. The red-white-red men lost in Kraków to Belgium 20:21, the women’s team to the Spaniards 16:18.

The defeat of the men’s team was particularly bitter. Matthias Linortner, Filip Krämer, Nico Kaltenbrunner and Martin Trmal led 15:13 with five minutes to go, then fell 16:19 behind before hitting back and taking the lead 20:19.

A failed free-throw attempt by Kaltenbrunner 1:44 minutes before the end thwarted the early victory, which the Belgians got with 1:36 minutes on the clock with a successful long-range throw. In the group phase, the Austrians remained undefeated.

The Austrians with Alexia Allesch, Anja Fuchs-Robetin, Rebekka Kalaydjiev and Camilla Neumann had every chance of winning after a 5-0 lead with 15 seconds to go at 16:16, but the Spaniards got the last two-pointer.

See also  UFO World Championships Chinese player Wang Xiaojing stops in the women's UFO multi-directional semi-finals - Sports - CGTN

You may also like

DSYRE joins Gamers 4 the Planet, a global...

We are miserable again. I don’t know why...

Bloodstains on fabrics: get rid of them with...

Rome, Rasmus Kristensen new goal: advanced negotiation with...

Ogier vede Safari rallye i po druh etap,...

First time for an Italy coach in the...

Les Bleues want to confirm their rise in...

Queen’s 2023 results: Alex de Minaur beats Holger...

His heart ended his league career, now Malý...

the choices of coach Bertolini-breaking latest news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy