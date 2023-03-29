Home Health The Last of Us Part I on PC: mostly negative user reviews, including crashes and more
The Last of Us Part I on PC: mostly negative user reviews, including crashes and more

The Last of Us Part I on PC: mostly negative user reviews, including crashes and more

The Last of Us Parte I has arrived on PC but the reaction of the players does not seem to be the best. Through Steam it is possible to see that the User reviews are mostly negative, precisely with only 36% positive reviews out of 1,779 at the time of writing. The reason? Bad optimization of the game, according to what players wrote.

One of the comments points out that this version of the game is made by Iron Galaxy and criticizes their abilities. The game is reported to have bad optimization, jerky mouse camera movements, and more. Others report several crashes, with the game reporting an error and sending to the desktop or crashing completely, sometimes even freezing Steam or the entire PC.

Many players specify that they have high-end gaming machines, with graphics cards like the RTX 4080 struggling to push frame rates up to 60 FPS. Some players specify that the game is excellent (probably because they have already played it) and leave a positive review, but specify that it deserves to be better optimized.

So it seems that the game is not optimized properly and that it needs more work from Iron Galaxy. We will have to see if Naughty Dog and Sony will make any statement regarding the quality of the game and if any updates will arrive soon or not.

In the meantime, we leave you with the launch trailer of The Last of Us Part I.

