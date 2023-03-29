Home Technology Spring Deals 2023: The best deals on Amazon devices
Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Amazon gives its customers from 27th to 29th March 2023 the so-called spring offers*. In contrast to promotions such as Prime Day, for which you need a valid Amazon Prime membership to participate, the spring offers are aimed at this to all customers – including those without Prime.

The spring offers at Amazon: you can save so much

Amazon advertises that it will be available during spring sales up to 40 percent discount on numerous useful or popular items. In fact, in some cases, the discount is even higher. In particular Amazon Own Brand Products and Amazon Devices like the Fire TV Stick or Echo speakers are partial reduced by almost 50 percent. Some Amazon Services are even completely free available:

Spring Sale: Entertainment deals from Amazon

AUDIBLE

Secure four months 70 percent cheaper*

KINDLE UNLIMITED

Get three months for the price of one*

AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED

Get three free months*

Echo, Kindle and Co. in the spring offers 2023: The best deals for Amazon devices

If you’ve been toying with the idea of ​​buying a new Kindle, Fire TV Stick, or Echo speaker, these might Spring offers from Amazon* be the perfect opportunity to treat yourself. Which deals are particularly worthwhile? We recommend these ten bargains for Amazon devices:

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

