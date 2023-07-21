What an excitement! An escaped lion in the forests of Brandenburg! Even the BILD newspaper, the top medium of investigative journalism, reported. Now the police have stopped the search, the lion is said to be a wild boar. I don’t think so, a lion doesn’t have a curly tail. The police probably fell for satirical reporting from the skeptics next door, which is intended to give the impression that the lion of Brandenburg is a typical summer slump story, like reports about crocodiles in the bathing lake in the past, or the introduction of the foreigner toll.

But the lion of Brandenburg is as real as the famous cannibal of Randersacker. A photo was taken of him today with a special camera that can record what is happening in buildings at night. On the left picture with the tower of the fortress in Randersacker you can see the power of the camera from the brightness of the building. The picture on the right shows what happened behind the dark window. I guarantee that both are photos taken by me personally.

Anyone who has been reading here for a while knows that Randersacker is no ordinary place. For example, the megalithic necropolises in the mountains around Randersacker are famous. What used to happen in the underground passages there, or perhaps still happens today, there are only rumors about behind closed doors. What is certain is that the residents keep celebrating with mind-altering drugs. Bridges to other worlds may be created in the process. For example, inexplicable light phenomena were observed years ago. Now, for the first time, there is photographic evidence of the Randersacker cannibal, which has haunted Franconian mythology for centuries and is said to eat evil people alive. Many a bloodthirsty dictator has disappeared without a trace in this way. If something like that is possible, then certainly a lion in Brandenburg.