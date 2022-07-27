Listen to the audio version of the article

The personal loan becomes instant and within reach of a smartphone. Project Bank, challenger bank specialized in the provision of loans to companies and individuals, increasingly attentive to digital solutions consumer orientedlaunches the Cream app to manage your money and access the world of credit in a fast and innovative way.

In fact, the app allows users to obtain instant loans from 300 to 3,000 euros, in full autonomy through their smartphone thanks to the aggregation of the information contained on the various current accounts, in full logic enabled by the Psd2.

In fact, thanks to the partnership with Fabrick, a company that promotes open finance at an international level and a reference platform for the development of digital financial services based on open banking, Cream takes advantage of the advantages of the European regulation on payments which allows it to share, in full security and compliance with privacy policies, current account information such as balance and list of transactions with a depth of 90 days in the past and in the future.

This data, together with other relevant information, is used to calculate a credit score and allow Banca Progetto to verify the loan request in a few moments and to disburse it in a short time.

It only takes a few steps: after downloading the application from the iOS or Android stores and registering, simply connect your main current account and apply for the loan.