THE LONG COVID GENE Infectious diseases

Increased expression of Foxp4 linked to onset of the disorder

A gene would be the basis of the greater probability of developing Long Covid. This was discovered by some researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm by publishing the details of their analysis in Nature.
Swedish scientists led by Hugo Zeberg analyzed the DNA of thousands of patients, finding the Foxp4 gene, the expression of which appears to be linked to the onset of Long Covid.
For over 3 years, the Covid-19 Host Genetics project has been looking for DNA sequences associated with the risk of severe Covid. The Swedish team has decided to deal with Long Covid, collecting data from 24 studies for a total of 6,500 people with this diagnosis and over 1 million control cases.
Combining data from 11 of these studies, the researchers found a particular region of the genome associated with about 1.6 times the odds of developing the disease. It is a segment of the … (Continued) read the 2nd page

