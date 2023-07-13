Enhancing Network Security: Tongxiang Administrative Bureau’s Safety Measures for the Asian Games

Tongxiang, a city in China, is leaving no stone unturned in its preparations for the upcoming Asian Games. The Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has taken significant steps to ensure the safety and security of the event.

To begin with, the bureau has placed a strong emphasis on network security. It has focused on enhancing the overall capacity to deal with network security incidents and protecting key information infrastructure. This includes improving the ability to handle network security emergencies effectively.

The first safety barrier put in place by the Tongxiang Municipal Bureau is raising awareness and maintaining vigilance at all times. All staff and individuals responsible for outsourced network security operations have been urged to prioritize network and data security. Monthly inspections and daily monitoring of self-built business systems have been mandated to strengthen security measures and provide a reliable guarantee for government services.

The second safety barrier comprises strengthening the existing network infrastructure and creating a robust safety net. To ensure the success of the Asian Games, the bureau has thoroughly assessed all network-related assets, promptly addressing any issues related to unused hosts, systems, ports, and services. The emergency plan has also been reviewed and improved, ensuring efficient emergency response capabilities. Special inspections on network security have been conducted, further boosting protection efforts in the areas of network security and data security. As a result, a total of 543 computers belonging to various bureaus and departments have been investigated. Of these, 464 government affairs extranet office computers already have confidential self-inspection tools installed, leading to the discovery and processing of 1,555 confidential and internal documents.

The third safety barrier involves maintaining a vigilant eye on potential issues and establishing a comprehensive safety wall. Since June, the Tongxiang Municipal Bureau has participated in three offensive and defensive drills organized by the Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the Provincial Public Security Department, and the Jiaxing Municipal Data Office. These drills have been completed with high standards, resulting in the identification and rectification of two problems. The bureau has meticulously reviewed its achievements and identified any existing problems. By identifying hidden dangers and vulnerabilities in advance, it has been able to implement timely repair measures. System checks have also been carried out on the self-built business system, video network, and public data platform. Additionally, the bureau has updated the system’s application configuration, account passwords, database permissions, and public data interface permissions. These measures have significantly improved the capabilities to manage public data security, technical protection, and emergency response for the Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games. Since the beginning of this year alone, the bureau has successfully resolved 13 network security threats promptly.

Through these three safety barriers, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau is dedicated to ensuring that the Asian Games are held safely and securely. The efforts made by the bureau in strengthening network security and protecting key information infrastructure will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the event.

