A doctor who suffered an accident while celebrating a Junior goal died in Valledupar

At the Valledupar High Complexity Clinic Doctor Wilmer Mendoza Lozano diedwho was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit since last Sunday, December 10.

EL PILÓN learned that Mendoza Lozano was watching the first leg of the Junior de Barranquilla final against Independiente Medellín in a tobacco shop in the capital of Cesar and moments in which was celebrating a goal by ‘Los Sharks’, he slipped and fell to the ground and hit his head hard.

The doctor was transferred from the emergency room to the High Complexity Clinic, where he remained for 8 days, and his death was recorded on the afternoon of this Monday, December 18.

Wilmer Mendoza Lozano He worked at the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital and He was currently the manager of the El Socorro hospital in San Diego, Cesar.

His death has caused consternation in the Vallenato and San Diego community.

