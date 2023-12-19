Man arrested for attempting to attack with four bottles of gasoline during a concert in Brussels (Brussels)

The man was arrested just before the performance of the Congolese singer Fally Ipupa. — © rr

Brussel –

Police arrested a man at the ING Arena concert hall in Brussels – the former Palace 12 – on Saturday evening who they said wanted to commit an attack. He was in possession of four bottles of gasoline and wanted to set himself on fire. The police were able to intervene in time.

Dirk Coosemans and Annelies Baeten

Yesterday at 3:30 PM

The man belongs to the protest movement “Combattants Congolais”, a movement that initially emerged to oppose the policy of former President of Congo Joseph Kabila. Several militants descended on Saturday evening in the late afternoon to the concert hall where a performance by the Congolese singer, guitarist and songwriter Fally Ipupa would take place later in the evening at 8 p.m. No fewer than 15,000 fans would attend the concert.

The man was suddenly noticed at the entrance around 5:30 PM because he had four bottles of gasoline with him. He was also in possession of gloves and lighters. The police were alerted and were able to arrest the man. According to our information, he stated afterwards that he wanted to commit an attack. For example, he would like to set himself on fire during the concert in the middle of the spectators. “The police were indeed able to arrest a man,” confirmed chief commissioner of the Brussels Capital-Ixelles police zone Christophe Servais. “This way worse was prevented.”

The concert was ultimately able to continue.