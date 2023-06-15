Home » the longevity formula is calorie restriction
Health

the longevity formula is calorie restriction

by admin
the longevity formula is calorie restriction
The choice seems obligatory: either you eat little or you risk tiring ageing. The indication to enjoy a healthy longevity is to reduce…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

See also  High blood pressure: digital therapy

You may also like

the industry has been hiding health risks for...

The vegetarian diet reduces the “bad” cholesterol by...

Shoe trend for summer 2023: Wedges are back!

Cremation and then the mausoleum: Berlusconi’s last wishes...

Spinal muscular atrophy: How digital services can make...

Children’s sleep: the mistakes parents make according to...

Statistics show: For the first time, more women...

Italy greets Silvio Berlusconi – LIVEBLOG – Politics

The number of blood donations is declining –...

How many eggs can you eat per week?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy