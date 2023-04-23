The lost soul of the children of Covid

I started thinking about this trip some time ago. It seemed to me that we were liquidating the pandemic too quickly. After the health emergency, there was a desire to forget. We treated Covid like a long night, after which, once the sun came back to shine, it would have been enough not to think about it anymore. But if this is understandable for each of us, perhaps it is even sensible for those who succeed, it is instead wrong and ineffective, as well as dangerous, in politics. Needed attention, point…