Home » Gasthaus Lindbauer will open again in June
News

Gasthaus Lindbauer will open again in June

by admin
Gasthaus Lindbauer will open again in June

As reported, Philipp Kaufmann was presented on Friday as the new tenant of the Oberwirt in St. Magdalena. Just two days later, the bustling entrepreneur’s next gastro coup became known. His merchant group bought the vacant, traditional Lindbauer inn near the new railway bridge in Urfahr.

more on the subject

Linz

“The Oberwirt should become a traditional inn again”

LINZ. After more than two years, the inn in St. Magdalena has a new tenant, the Kaufmann Group.

“The Oberwirt should become a traditional inn again”

According to media reports, the Lindbauer should unlock again in June. Conceptually, little should change. The inn is to remain a traditional inn. Kaufmann also runs the “Beenie.all day” on Hauptstrasse, the “Lunzer Wirt” in the Voest and the “Cubus” in the Ars Electronica Center.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  ³һ ȫн鸡12ƼͨΥ--

You may also like

Are you considering home renovation? Thanks to the...

Citizen Force for moves in Cesar

Filmfest Dresden: Collective Neozoon receives Saxon Film Prize

Six MS-13 gang members were deported from the...

Inauguration of the Fracture Clinic headquarters

Robo Advisor: Comparison and Test (04/2023)

Guantánamo prisoners show signs of “accelerated aging”, says...

The comedian who presented the character “Finding Nemo”...

Uni Essen: Copy shop has moved, new construction...

Derby in the final of the FA CUP...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy