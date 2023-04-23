Gasthaus Lindbauer will open again in June

As reported, Philipp Kaufmann was presented on Friday as the new tenant of the Oberwirt in St. Magdalena. Just two days later, the bustling entrepreneur’s next gastro coup became known. His merchant group bought the vacant, traditional Lindbauer inn near the new railway bridge in Urfahr.

According to media reports, the Lindbauer should unlock again in June. Conceptually, little should change. The inn is to remain a traditional inn. Kaufmann also runs the “Beenie.all day” on Hauptstrasse, the “Lunzer Wirt” in the Voest and the “Cubus” in the Ars Electronica Center.

