Gasthaus Lindbauer will open again in June

As reported, Philipp Kaufmann was presented on Friday as the new tenant of the Oberwirt in St. Magdalena. Just two days later, the bustling entrepreneur’s next gastro coup became known. His merchant group bought the vacant, traditional Lindbauer inn near the new railway bridge in Urfahr.
more on the subject
“The Oberwirt should become a traditional inn again”
According to media reports, the Lindbauer should unlock again in June. Conceptually, little should change. The inn is to remain a traditional inn. Kaufmann also runs the “Beenie.all day” on Hauptstrasse, the “Lunzer Wirt” in the Voest and the “Cubus” in the Ars Electronica Center.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.