The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) began the transformation of more than one kilometer of dirt streets into paved ones in El Carmen, with which it seeks to improve the quality of life of more than 14 thousand inhabitants of this municipality of Cuscatlán.

The road improvement program is carried out in the Las Cruces sector, a street that connects to the Concepción canton and includes the expansion of the existing width of the road, as well as the placement of more than 547 cubic meters of hydraulic concrete.

Other works include the construction of a ditch cordon, speed bumps and dissipating steps for the adequate evacuation of rainwater to reduce the risk of flooding in this area.

On January 26, as part of the National Patching Plan, renovated streets in asphalt and hydraulic concrete surfaces were delivered in El Carmen in the urban area.