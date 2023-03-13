Home News More than 14,000 Salvadorans will benefit from the road transformation in El Carmen
News

More than 14,000 Salvadorans will benefit from the road transformation in El Carmen

by admin
More than 14,000 Salvadorans will benefit from the road transformation in El Carmen

The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) began the transformation of more than one kilometer of dirt streets into paved ones in El Carmen, with which it seeks to improve the quality of life of more than 14 thousand inhabitants of this municipality of Cuscatlán.

The road improvement program is carried out in the Las Cruces sector, a street that connects to the Concepción canton and includes the expansion of the existing width of the road, as well as the placement of more than 547 cubic meters of hydraulic concrete.

Other works include the construction of a ditch cordon, speed bumps and dissipating steps for the adequate evacuation of rainwater to reduce the risk of flooding in this area.

On January 26, as part of the National Patching Plan, renovated streets in asphalt and hydraulic concrete surfaces were delivered in El Carmen in the urban area.

See also  From energy, from ISEE to installments: all the news on bills

You may also like

20-point program: what Carinthian industry expects from the...

Police: The girl’s mother was attacked in Haapsalu

Bajo Cauca, towards the mining district

Bomb discovery: defusing at Rombergpark – a suspicion...

Strong fire is controlled by firefighters – 102nine...

Watch out accordionists! The Foundation took this measure...

Vienna Stock Exchange falls massively: ATX loses 5.0...

The relocation of street vendors continues in the...

Eagerly waiting for the SP Presidium | News.at

Ernaux and the autobiographical self IV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy