the love between the Knight and the Hamster and the unmasking

The Masked Singer has come to an end and nothing has remained unsolved, indeed we understood that the judges know better than they want us to believe: good intuitions, never denied during the evening, demonstrating that their analytical skills are excellent. But let’s go back to the race that saw all the competitors unmasked, including the winner of the current edition of the show hosted by Milly Carlucci, accompanied on the journey by the five investigators: Christian De Sica, Serena Bortone, Iva Zanicchi, Flavio Insinna and Francesco Facchinetti.

The winner of The Masked Singer

Samuel Peron is the Venetian Knight, winner of The Masked Singer 2023, the final of which was broadcast on Rai1 on Saturday 22 April. The dancer has always tried to hide his professional skills, but tonight he indulged himself on stage, moving as only an expert can do. Investigators had long been certain that the talented dancer was hiding under the mask in question, but together they preferred to wait for the final to be sure. The dancer has won the final prize, yes, but that’s not all: is there something tender between the Knight and the Hamster? No, the Hamster has revealed that he cares about his independence, other than marriage! It was nice to see Nathalie Guetta – she is the adorable animal who amused the whole audience and swears by singing Neapolitan songs and waving live – and Samuel Peron giving each other a hand and pampering each other. The dancer, among other things, did not fail to hold her close even at the beginning of the performance, when the little hamster decided to challenge him in the test which then saw her lose and go home. Once the mask was removed, the actress said she regretted choosing him with that irony that she has always characterized, since the first episodes of the well-known Rai fiction Don Matteo. It may not be love, but sweetness is certainly the main ingredient of their friendship.

The unmasks

In the final of The Masked Singer all the contestants were unmasked and had to take off their costumes live. The first to reveal his identity was the Shark, behind which he was hiding Tullio Solenghi, The latter was followed by Stella (Simona Ventura), the Hamster (Nathalie Guetta), the Hedgehog (Massimo Lopez), the Donkey (Nino Frassica) and the Venetian Knight (Samuel Peron). The Masked for one night instead it was Patty Right.



