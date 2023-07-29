The ‘magic’ infusion against a swollen belly: goodbye to colitis and get back in shape in a few days

There is a tea that can really deflate the abdomen with a natural and easily available ingredient.

Weight loss is an issue that grips millions of people every day, especially in the summer when our body is more exposed. In many cases, it is the notorious woman who creates a source of discomfort swollen belly, often only consequence of gas accumulation.

The feeling bloated it is not only an aesthetic condition, but a hint of bad nutrition with consequent reactions in the body, including the very annoying colitis that can go to attack our daily well-being. In short, it is a question of visual yes, but in part. A swollen belly must first of all be contrasted with a correct diet, but when this is not possible, or in any case sufficient, some DIY natural drinksamong which an infusion ‘magical’.

Infusions to lose weight are not an urban legend, but real allies for our health. In reality there are many, but this one today is an excellent remedy against swollen belly.

This is the perfect infusion to deflate the belly: try it!

If you want to have a flat stomach in no time, you absolutely cannot fail to try this tasty drink. It is a fennel infusion, perfect for eliminating excess liquids and giving you an immediate feeling of well-being.

Fennel tea infusion, perfect for deflating the belly: how to prepare (tantasalute.it)

Fennel is an excellent ally to go with deflate the abdomengiven its properties diuretic, draining and digestive. In addition to being a panacea for our liver and to ease the increase in cholesterol, few people use it to regulate normal digestion.

There are different parts of the vegetable to create an infusion, in this case we will focus on leaves, a specific element to go to counter this type of problem. To prepare an ad hoc infusion, just get some fennel leaves and a cup of water.

Preparing an infusion of fennel is simpler than you might imagine: first of all they serve 50 grams of fennel leaves e a cup of very hot water. It will be important first wash them well, after which it will be necessary to immerse the leaves in our cup of water previously heated properly. Once this step is done, it will be enough to leave soak for 15 minutes. Once the time has passed, you can filter the mixture and enjoy our tea infusion, preferably without adding sugar. In addition to preparation, there is a really important detail about when it should be taken. If we want our tea to really deflate our belly, it is essential to drink it after meals. The maximum recommended dose is three cups a day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

