The Mignano dam becomes a “gym” for rescue exercises

The Piacenza Reclamation Consortium and the Piacenza Fire Brigade Provincial Command carried out an exercise at the Mignano dam, in the municipality of Vernasca on the morning of 20 April: the training also involved expert alpine river speleo personnel from the the entire Emilia Romagna region.

The Consorzio di Bonifica di Piacenza actually “lent” the reservoir to the fire brigade to simulate some recovery and emergency interventions. Three rescue simulations carried out by the firefighters, in height on a construction crane, in depth with the recovery of a person in a well with the use of a tripod, finally the recovery of a dangerous person who fell into a cliff with Saf and even the aid of a stretcher.

Rope maneuvers were carried out for handling and rescue from the upstream and downstream face including the area of ​​the surface discharge chutes in the dam body; the movement of stretchers with recovery of lowering and possible anchoring on the steps of the valley of the left shoulder; vertical and horizontal progression with unsafe rescue on the service crane placed at the top; possibility of using a vertical shaft for access to the inspection tunnels placed at the top for simulating rescue in a confined environment with the use of a tripod. Massimiliano Clini, fire inspector of the Piacenza fire brigade, Andrea Terret, replaced head of the Piacenza Consortium dams and Domenico Cavaciuti, guardian of the Mignano dam were present.