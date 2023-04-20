Home » The Mignano dam becomes a “gym” for rescue exercises
Health

The Mignano dam becomes a “gym” for rescue exercises

by admin
The Mignano dam becomes a “gym” for rescue exercises

The Piacenza Reclamation Consortium and the Piacenza Fire Brigade Provincial Command carried out an exercise at the Mignano dam, in the municipality of Vernasca on the morning of 20 April: the training also involved expert alpine river speleo personnel from the the entire Emilia Romagna region.

The Consorzio di Bonifica di Piacenza actually “lent” the reservoir to the fire brigade to simulate some recovery and emergency interventions. Three rescue simulations carried out by the firefighters, in height on a construction crane, in depth with the recovery of a person in a well with the use of a tripod, finally the recovery of a dangerous person who fell into a cliff with Saf and even the aid of a stretcher.

Photo

3 of 7

Rope maneuvers were carried out for handling and rescue from the upstream and downstream face including the area of ​​the surface discharge chutes in the dam body; the movement of stretchers with recovery of lowering and possible anchoring on the steps of the valley of the left shoulder; vertical and horizontal progression with unsafe rescue on the service crane placed at the top; possibility of using a vertical shaft for access to the inspection tunnels placed at the top for simulating rescue in a confined environment with the use of a tripod. Massimiliano Clini, fire inspector of the Piacenza fire brigade, Andrea Terret, replaced head of the Piacenza Consortium dams and Domenico Cavaciuti, guardian of the Mignano dam were present.

See also  How China Regulated Artificial Intelligence

You may also like

Traveling together: why vacation is a stress test...

by the USA crusade against Russia

“Tepotinib is an option for patients with advanced...

“We work to offer solutions for unmet patient...

Lung cancer, dies at 56 after going to...

death by elderly foreigner in Thailand

Diabetes, help comes from intermittent fasting: expert advice

Women’s health, the Regatta in Pink promotes prevention...

Scientific societies, ‘the masks recommended for the fragile’...

Juve, Coni ruling on capital gains: the 15...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy