The mistake many make before eating meat: there is a risk of cross-contamination harmful to humans

Health

Many people make a mistake before eating meat, which could have health repercussions that should not be ignored

To ensure food safety in the kitchen and to prevent the transmission of diseases through food, it is essential to know how to properly handle each food, especially the raw meat. Knowing how to move correctly in the kitchen is essential, above all to avoid possible bacterial contamination, which can occur during food preparation, due to some incorrect habits.

To avoid bad surprises, it is advisable to follow food safety rules, especially for meat, when it is still raw, both during its storage and for preparation before eating it. Between essential rulesone in particular should be absolutely avoided.

The mistake many make before cooking meat: what it is and why to avoid it

Among the most common mistakes that many people make in the kitchen, there is one that is still a source of debate today, namely washing the meat. What drives people to wash meat is the concern for the hygiene of the latter. People wash raw meat before cooking it, with the aim of removing any residual dirt, blood, bones, preservation fluids, etc. By doing so, many believe they can reduce the risk of bacterial contamination or other diseases that can be transmitted from raw meat.

Do not wash the meat in order not to risk contamination (tantasalute.it)

Nevertheless, washing meat does NOT kill bacteria. Indeed, it can increase the risk of cross-contamination. When meat is washed, the bacteria present on its surface risk contaminating the surrounding surfaces and proliferating on them. Washing meat, therefore, is wrong because the bacteria present when it is still raw are not dangerous. Once they will be cooked, then they will be completely killed and eliminated. The meat, in fact, will be sanitized at the time of cooking, without running any kind of risk.

See also  Few people know but these cheap and tasty foods are perfect for keeping blood sugar under control and suitable for diabetics

Experts and health authorities dealing with food safety do not recommend washing meat in any way. The bacteria present, such as Salmonella and Escherichia coli, will be destroyed thanks to the high temperatures. If you want to guarantee the right food hygiene, it is good to adopt other hygienic practices in the kitchen. Therefore, always wash your hands well, clean work surfaces well, use clean utensils, etc. In this way, there will be no danger and each dish can be served in a healthy and contamination-free way.

