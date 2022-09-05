Have you also noticed this difference on the new health card? Here’s why you shouldn’t throw away the old one right now.

The health insurance card that we all have in our wallets is a strictly personal documentin which their personal data and tax code are reported e it is issued to all those who can take advantage of the services provided by the National Health System.

It was once in green paper format. With the passage of time, however, it has been replaced by the classic rigid card, which in 2011 has undergone a further modification and is was equipped with a microchip, thus becoming Health Card – National Service Card. This system in fact allows the possibility of using many online services including those of the Public Administration. Obviously, being a document in effect, the health card will also have an expiration date that generally lasts 6 years.

What changes with the new health card? The problems seem to have just begun

As we said then, dAfter 6 years, the health card will expire. Shortly before the official expiration date, for all those with active health care, a new one will be automatically generated, delivered directly to the address provided within the system. And it is right on new health cards coming in the next few months, that there is a novelty clearly visible to all and that even before arriving it is already at the center of numerous controversies.

All those who have already received a new health card in this period or who will receive it shortly thereafter, will surely notice a great absence, namely the lack of microchip essential for the use of many services.

A great lack, which has generated quite a few controversies. Indeed, without this small chip it will be necessary to give up all those services offered up to now and which required the electronic reading of our card. It would seem a clear step backyet there is a very specific reason behind it all, and it is it was the Ministry of Economy and Finance that provided the details on the matter.

In addition to having to deal with the continuing war in Ukraine, another very important event must be kept in mind, namely the continuing ones tensions between China, Taiwan and states United. In fact, Beijing has imposed an embargo on Taiwan of 92% on the production and supplies of raw materials, and since Taiwan is one of the largest producers of advanced semiconductors, there will be a scarce availability of these components to produce chips and more.

Fortunately, however, at the moment there seems to be a solution, in fact, despite it has expired, until December 2023 you will still be able to use the old health card, the one with a chip therefore, and you will be able to access the necessary services without any problem. At the same time, however, it will be necessary that you always carry the new one with you, which will be the official document in all respects.