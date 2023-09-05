Home » THE NIGHT BETWEEN 9 AND 10 SEPTEMBER POSSIBLE INCONVENIENCE IN ED FOR THE PROGRAMMED STOP OF THE HOSPITAL INFORMATION SYSTEM
by admin
During the night between Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September 2023, the computer system of the Cona Hospital (SIO) will be shut down to allow the Servers to be moved from the “local data Centers” to those of the Emilia – Romagna Region.
The IOS is the set of hospital software within which healthcare personnel manage, among other things, data relating to patient health: medical records, diagnostic tests, drugs, etc.

All of this could lead, despite the virtual shift being performed at times of lower attendance at the healthcare facility and the creation of a dedicated “parallel HIS of continuity”, to some discomfort in the Emergency Department for which the Company apologizes in advance. Furthermore, in the same ED rooms, from 8.30 pm on 9 September to 11.30 am on 10 September, the monitors dedicated to reception will not work, specifying the order of arrival, call and priority of patients.

All this in accordance with the Country’s Digital Growth Strategy and the Three-Year Plan for IT in Public Administrations, mandatory for Companies.

