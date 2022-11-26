LEVICO TERME. The population of Trentino is getting older also for this reason they are increasingly in demand in the area new health care services of people. The choice of the Ancient Roman Pharmacy of Levico Terme goes exactly in this direction. “We thought about making it available to the community a very experienced nurse to cover those deficiencies that have arisen within the health services”, explains the owner Giancarlo Tognoli.

In fact, for some weeks now, within pre-established time slots (including Saturdays when the clinic is closed), a nurse is present in the pharmacy. “We have activated this service to meet the needs of the community – underlines the nurse Romina Pasian – many people, especially if they are elderly, they have difficulties to obtain small basic services”.

The free-lance nursing service is active in Levico but there is the possibility of requesting home nursing care (to be agreed with the professional) also on the communities of Caldonazzo, Novaledo, Calceranica, Pergine and Borgo Valsugana. Medications, intramuscular injections, tick removal but also support for a consultation are some of the services offered. Go to First aid would take time with the risk, for necessity of this type, of having to wait in line for many hours not counting the cost of the ticket. In the pharmacy instead it is price list available for the various services that are easily accessible and all deductible.

“For almost thirty years I have worked in the hospital and on the territory – resumes Pasian – realizing that often people struggle to find someone outside the hospital who can help them. I am referring to those people who have no one to turn to but who with the health system already overloaded, they are struggling to find professionals who can follow them”.

Not only that, because especially in the summer period the population of Levico grows, so the service can also be thought of as a first response for tourists on vacation. “After a long time in the emergency room and other departments, I decided to move into the profession for reduce workloads and devote more time to family but continuing to carry out the profession that I love. Work on the territory – concludes the nurse – it helps to better understand what people’s needs are”.