News In four discovered drunk at the wheel, reported: one was driving without a license, fined by admin November 26, 2022 November 26, 2022 The Gedi Group shopping guide i Consigli.it independently chooses and recommends products and services that can be purchased online or through expert advice. Every time a purchase is made through one of the links in the text, Consigli.it receives a commission without any change in the final price. Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Melons: we will make relations with the US even stronger black news 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Imoco Conegliano wins the Volleyball Super Cup: Novara stretches 3-1 next post The nurse arrives directly at the pharmacy: “Working in the area helps to better understand what people’s needs are” You may also like Treviso, Banco Alimentare collection in 160 supermarkets November 26, 2022 School, hotel enrollments collapse: low wages and precariousness... November 26, 2022 Belluno closes outside and the policemen have to... November 26, 2022 Landslide in Ischia, a woman is the first... November 26, 2022 Volpiano, violent crash. Two vehicles involved, three seriously... November 26, 2022 Renzi: “With Action we will not create a... November 26, 2022 Serious woman hit by a car in Fontanelle November 26, 2022 One hundred thousand march in Rome against violence... November 26, 2022 In Udine, Mayor Fontanini is running again. And... November 26, 2022 A family of chamois at high altitude, a... November 26, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.