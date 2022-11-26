What is the synonym of victory? It’s Conegliano. Once again. More and more.

The other night someone at the Palaverde joked that there were 17 banners hanging from the ceiling (sixteen trophies, plus the world record for consecutive victories) and that the total needed to be updated as soon as possible. No sooner said than done. Bad luck is far from Conegliano.

His merits in bringing home, indeed in keeping the Super Cup on the bulletin board from 2018 to today, are many more. Super are the panthers, who show off the rosé of prosecco and live up to their by now proverbial unbeatability. They do it in front of the Minister for Sport and the youngsters Andrea Abodi who enjoys the show of the very colorful and very warm Palazzo Wanny, before handing over to Asia Wolosz and the whole Gialloblù group. It starts with a surprise in the sextet chosen, or rather obliged, for the panthers.

Santarelli has to give up on Lubian, whose shoulder problem, which arose on Wednesday evening, was obviously not resolved. With Wolosz and Haak diagonally, the American couple Plummer-Cook in the gang, De Gennaro libero, in the center there had to be two Italians, namely Squarcini and Furlan, making his debut as a starter this season. Lavarini finds Danesi in the center together with Chirichella, with Poluter in charge, Karakurt opposite, Bosetti and Carcaces as spikers, Fersino free. The Piedmontese start with grit thanks to an excellent reception and shots from Carcaces and Karakurt, Conegliano responds with Haak and also with a first half from Furlan (6-6). However, the panthers lack the push of the block and the possibility of replaying and Novara escapes on 9-12. Santarelli asks for quality and strong attacks and brings in De Kruijf and Pericati for Furlan and Plummer, then Gennari for the second row. However, the mechanisms don’t work and Poulter blocks Plummer for 12-16. But it is the American who signs the comeback, applying the coach’s program to the letter. In the 6-0 run, there are four points from him, enriched by blocks from Haak and Squarcini.

The Swede repeats herself shortly after and helps contain Igor’s reaction, who however forces too much and concedes five set points to the panthers. He cancels four, not the last one that Haak closes, lightening his scarce 20% in attack. After the field change Conegliano returns with the initial sextet, but two imperfect combinations of Wolosz with Squarcini and Lubian, together with a greater push in the service of Novara, sink the Prosecco Doc Imoco on 3-9. Santarelli repeats his sermon in the timeout, but this time he doesn’t change formation. His girls don’t fully reciprocate his trust, only halving the disadvantage (9-12). Pace and inertia are all on Novara’s side who quickly come back six points ahead, the panthers are soft and imprecise and barely build a couple of breaks.

It’s also too little to worry Lavarini’s team, superior in all fundamentals (blocks 5-1, aces 2-0, reception 54%-38%, attack 38%-36%, mistakes 6-9). It’s not just a question of the different ball (the contract returned to Molten, as will also happen in the Coppa Italia), nor of the halved timeouts (only one per team for each set), situations that are valid for both teams. It is the old flaw of relaxation, which for years has accompanied the not always linear progress of the panther races. Santarelli restarts in the third set with De Kruijf central in place of Furlan and Gennari in place of Cook. Plummer benefits from it, unstoppable from place 4, but lacking in reception. There are also a few mistakes that keep the score in balance and the race uncertain.

Haak finally reaches double figures (7-7), but from there he scores four consecutive points which open the decisive break. Without exalting, however, the panthers seem more square and continuous, also taking advantage of Novara’s 8 point errors. The advantage this time gives Conegliano a boost, in particular Gennari and Squarcini, precise in attack and attentive also in coverage (6-3). The Panthers are more regular and ruthless when needed, even with the continuous changes between the front and second lines. Novara doesn’t have enough. Conegliano smiles, triumphs and celebrates. The others explain.