Unforgettable! Fighters overhead and an incredible roar, Vakoč describes how he experienced the end of the Tour de France

The fame of the Tour de France ranks it among the biggest sporting events and he can’t wait for cyclists to step on the pedals for the first time this July 1st. Even if Petr Vakoč will not be at the start, he still feels nervous and itchy feet. “I’m soaking up the atmosphere and looking forward to watching everything. A part of me would like to be there again,” she admits.

So that he doesn’t miss the “Old Lady”, as the race is nicknamed in the cycling world. “I tried the Tour twice and I experienced a number of team successes, I protected the yellow jersey, we won the stages. Those experiences were amazing,” recounts Vakoč , who is clear why the race stands above all others.

STUDIO TOUR with guest Petr VakočVideo: Sport.cz

“Look at how she’s being watched. Everyone in the world knows the Tour, the media is devoted to it, all the sponsors, team management are at the race, the fans live for the race,” Čech blurts out. “Physically, the Tour is demanding just like other races, but mentally it is incredibly difficult,” explains the specificity of the well-known cycling company.

Nomination and preparation for the Tour. Contribution from the program Studio Tour. Video: Sport.cz

The memories of him starting the Tour by himself will never disappear from his mind. “When we first went to the Arc de Triomphe, fighter jets flew overhead and made the French tricolor. And the incredible roar of the fans, that was an experience that will be etched in your memory,” he recounts.

You can see what else was heard in the Studio TOUR program on Sport.cz about the next edition of the Tour de France, which starts already on Saturday, July 1, in our video.

