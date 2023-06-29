Angelina Jolie with Valentino bag | Magazine

Angelina Jolie delighted everyone with the new Valentino handbag, which is an absolute hit for this summer!

ActressAngelina Jolie was an image and occasion of pure elegance and refinement when the paparazzi photographed her the other day at a family lunch in New York with three of her six children – Pax, Shiloh and Zahara.

The brunette, who was once considered not only the most beautiful woman in the world, but also the most*sepid, today is often the target of criticism because of her thinness. This is probably one of the reasons why she usually chooses style combinations that don’t reveal too much skin. Long skirts and dresses, coats, jackets, cardigans, minimalist make-up… became her trademark.

This is evidenced by the latest photos in which the beautiful Angelina wears a white trench coat, which has been absolutely in trend for the last two seasons, but the Valentino handbag attracted the most attention of fashion experts. This ivory-colored model, which costs $1,490 (€1,360), is currently the most popular in the entire world, and we are no exception. On the streets of Serbia, you will see a huge number of girls and women wearing this kind of purse model, not necessarily branded, but similar, if not the same shape and almost identical details.

Angelina Jolie’s handbag with a golden clasp represented by the logo of the Valentino brand is known among fashion experts as the “Valentino Garavani mini Loco” bag. It is made of calf leather and has a detachable chain strap, allowing the wearer to adjust it to their height.

The actress, who recently changed her hair color and refreshed her look with light locks, complemented her sophisticated styling with black high-heeled shoes and large sunglasses.

