Ultra Broadband, the 2023/26 plan between 5G stand alone and electromagnetic limits

The Undersecretary in charge of Technological Innovation Alessio Butti illustrated and shared the new National Strategy for Ultra-Broadband in the Council of Ministers. The action plan for the three-year period 2023-2026 provides for the infrastructure consolidation landline and mobile, the development and adoption of next generation infrastructure e interventions in support of the request.

The investments envisaged by the National Strategy amount to 2.82 billion euros, the preventive comparison with the European Commission has already started. Undersecretary Butti speaks of greater serenity in the country’s digitization process:

Today we launch a strategic action plan to recover past delays and inefficiencies, accelerate the development of fast connectivity throughout the country and revitalize the telecommunications sector. […] Thanks to high-performance connectivity, we will be able to increase the quality of services, reduce territorial differences and guarantee considerable savings for businesses and citizens.

And at the first point of the interventions for the development of mobile connectivity, theraising of electromagnetic limits which has caused much discussion in recent days.

The new Ultra Broadband Strategy (BUL), the elaboration of which took into account the best practices of France, Spain and Germany, has the following objectives:

il revival of the telecommunications sector with the definition of a shared path that favors public and private investments among the objectives, to ensure the network a better energy and environmental performance, often sides of the same coin the completion of plans ongoing public and the definition of their evolution

it is necessary to identify and adopt, according to the law, corrections and modifications necessary to ensure that the public plans (PNRR and white areas) are completed by 2026 to favor theexpansion of next generation networks (5G) and the services that can guarantee facilitating digital transformation by supporting the 5G infrastructure to ensure continuous coverage on the move.

5G STAND ALONE THROUGHOUT ITALY

Within these, which we could frame as macro goalsthe new Strategy for BUL identifies four primary objectives:

cover the entire Italian territory with stand-alone 5Gwhich consists of a “pure” 5G network, therefore not mediated by 4G as is the case now in most cases (stand alone means it “stands on its own”, without the 4G) cover each landline usereven during peak hours, with gigabit or faster speeds and serve every access point of more remote areas with FWA connections (here our guide) with minimum speed, even in peak hours, of 100 Mbps

have by 2026 a adoption rate by landline users at least 50% connections of at least 1 gigabit

network creation support Edge Cloud Computing to guarantee better quality of application services and significant savings (up to 60%, therefore also higher revenues) for Italian operators.

“These goals – reads the document – can be achieved regardless of the creation or otherwise of the so-called single network or national network, whose landing point is currently unpredictable”.

THE RAISE OF THE ELECTROMAGNETIC LIMITS IS REVIEWED

The passage on the coverage of the territory with the stand-alone 5G is interesting, an objective complicated by the current limit on electromagnetic emissions. In recent days it seemed that the government was about to increase it, then probably due to the strong controversies the measure disappeared from the draft of the omnibus decree. But back in the new BUL Strategy, as the first point of the paragraph dedicated to “interventions for the development of mobile connectivity”.

The Government did not give up pursues the raising of the electromagnetic limits but not before carrying out a series of evaluations and having conducted a communication campaign aimed at overcoming resistance:

It is considered appropriate to evaluate theinitiation of institutional dialogue at various levels, in order to verify the consistency of the current national data collection methods with respect to the European ones, the adoption of interventions that favor a more efficient use of the radio spectrum and above all support the territories and local administrations, also through targeted communication, adequate and supported by technical-scientific evidence.

