Home » The persecuted prophet – health check
Health

The persecuted prophet – health check

by admin

The Plön district court has acquitted Sucharit Bhakdi of the charge of incitement to hatred. A trivialization of the Holocaust alone is not enough and perhaps he meant the Israeli government by the “people of the Jews”, according to the media about the judge’s reasoning. The public prosecutor’s office has one week to appeal.

An observation by WELT from the trial is revealing with regard to Bhadki’s socio-psychological function:

“At the beginning, an unusual scene took place in the courtroom under the eyes of more than 40 journalists and spectators. A woman dressed in white knelt in front of the accused. Bhakdi, who lives in the district of Plön and had come by bike, held his hands together in front of his chest, smiled and talked to the woman.”

It is not known whether he discussed the scientific evidence on Corona with her or absolved her of her sins. The comment thread on the WELT article is worth reading, a document of a religious community, many of whom are probably unattainable by any rational form of “processing” the pandemic.

The feeling of metaphysical homelessness is great in these times, a breeding ground for tribunes, self-appointed saviors, apocalypticists, demagogues and charlatans of all kinds. Bhakdi is also very good at making religious references and stylizing himself as the savior of mankind, spells against evil locked in. Maybe that really shouldn’t be classified as “incitement to hatred”?

See also  Napoli flies to the Champions League

You may also like

ADUC – Health – Article

Muscle pain from covid-19 disease – medicine and...

Breast cancer, how to evaluate the effectiveness of...

Cyberchondria: The dark side of digital body measurement

==Schillaci, ‘oncological oblivion is a step against inequalities’...

Every 27 seconds someone worldwide gets blood cancer...

Is pork red or white? What you never...

Travel season 2023: When planning your holiday, think...

The importance of exercise in the management of...

“Soon the law”. What it is and where...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy