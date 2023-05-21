Home » The Pope entrusts Cardinal Zuppi with the peace mission in Ukraine
The Pope entrusts Cardinal Zuppi with the peace mission in Ukraine

“”I can confirm that Pope Francis has entrusted Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, with the task of conducting a mission, in agreement with the Secretariat of State, which contributes to easing tensions in the conflict in Ukraine , in the hope, never resigned by the Holy Father, that this can start peace paths. The timing of this mission, and its modalities, are currently being studied”.
This was communicated by the director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Zuppi.

